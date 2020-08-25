College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Ranking of the Best Value Online MBA Programs for 2020

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual composite ranking of the Best Value Online MBA Programs for 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-value-online-mba-programs/ .

Over 550 accredited online MBA programs were considered for the ranking, which is based on each program's return on investment (ROI). ROI was calculated by comparing tuition costs to the salary that students report after graduation.

According to College Consensus Business & Management Editor Tammie Cagle, "While most MBA rankings focus on reputation and prestige, our best value online MBA ranking helps prospective students identify online MBA programs with the lowest costs and the highest returns to ensure they're getting the most bang for their educational buck."

The best value MBA program for 2020 is from the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University, followed by Louisiana Tech University's College of Business, and the North Carolina A&T State University College of Business and Economics respectively.

Other business schools in the ranking include (in alphabetical order):

Boston University - Questrom School of Business

Clemson University - College of Business

Florida Southern College - Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise

La Salle University - School of Business

Lehigh University - College of Business

Mercer University - Eugene W. Stetson School of Business and Economics

Mississippi State University - College of Business

Morgan State University - Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management

North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management

Oklahoma State University - Spears School of Business

SUNY Oswego - School of Business

Tennessee Technological University - College of Business

University of Central Arkansas - College of Business

University of Colorado Denver - Business School

University of Florida - Warrington College of Business

University of Kansas - School of Business

University of Massachusetts Amherst - Isenberg School of Management

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - Charlton College of Business

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Bryan School of Business and Economics

University of North Texas - G. Brint Ryan College of Business

University of South Dakota - Beacom School of Business

University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management

