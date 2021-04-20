College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best Online Catholic Colleges and Universities for 2021

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus ( https://www.collegeconsensus.com/ ), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its annual ranking of the Best Online Catholic Colleges and Universities for 2021 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-catholic-colleges/

Catholic colleges have long been known as a standard in academic quality and rigor, but prospective students may have a hard time finding an institution offering online study. College Consensus makes the search for online Catholic schools in America easy to find with our 2021 ranking. With a wide selection of Catholic institutions in the US, students trust College Consensus' ranking to show them the choice that is right for their individual needs.

College Consensus' aggregate rankings are designed for prospective students and their families, who want an easier way to compare colleges. There's an overwhelming number of college rankings out there, each with its own method, emphasis, and bias. But College Consensus combines the rankings of nationally and internationally cited publishers like the Wall Street Journal, WalletHub, and U.S. News & World Report (among others) to determine the Publisher Rating. Consensus also gathers ratings from reputable student reviews like Niche, Cappex, and Students Review to make an overall Student Review Rating. Together, you have the Consensus Score, and a means to rank all colleges and universities both objectively and subjectively.

The Top Consensus Ranked Online Catholic Colleges are listed in descending order by their Consensus score. In the event of ties, schools are ranked in alphabetical order with the same rank number. The top three Online Catholic Colleges are 1) Georgetown University, 2) Villanova University, and 3) University of San Diego. The remaining top-ranked online schools are:

Marquette University

La Salle University

Brescia University

Dominican University

University of San Francisco

Saint Louis University

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Canisius College

Gonzaga University

Fordham University

Loyola Marymount University

Loyola University Chicago

Molloy College

University of Scranton

University of Dayton

Creighton University

Lewis University

Mount Mercy University

University of St Thomas (MN)

Mount Saint Mary's University (CA)

Holy Family University

DePaul University

