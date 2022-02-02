|
College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022.
To qualify for the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022 ranking, an accredited college or university must combine both affordability and educational excellence. Programs were ranked using an average of tuition data and published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.
The Top 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:
Arkansas Tech University - College of Business
Augusta University - James M. Hull College of Business
Emporia State University - School of Business
Fayetteville State University - Broadwell College of Business
Florida Gulf Coast University - Lutgert College of Business
Georgia Southwestern State University - College of Business and Computing
Henderson State University - School of Business
Jacksonville State University - School of Business & Industry
Kelce College of Business - Pittsburg State University
Longwood University - College of Business & Economics
Louisiana Tech University - College of Business
Missouri State University - College of Business
North Carolina Central University - School of Business
Prairie View A&M University - College of Business
Sam Houston State University - College of Business Administration
Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business
Southern Arkansas University - David F. Rankin College of Business
Texas A&M International University - A. R. Sanchez, Jr. School of Business
Texas A&M University - Texarkana's College of Business, Engineering, and Technology
University of Central Arkansas - College of Business
University of Nebraska at Kearney - College of Business and Technology
University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business
University of Texas of the Permian Basin - College of Business at the
Western Illinois University - College of Business and Technology
West Texas A&M University - Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business
College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.
