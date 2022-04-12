+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
12.04.2022 20:17:00

College Consensus Publishes Consensus Rankings of the Best Colleges in the North, South, Midwest, and West for 2022

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its regional rankings of the Best Colleges in the North, South, Midwest, and West for 2022.

College Consensus Logo (PRNewsfoto/College Consensus)

Proximity to home is a top factor in college choice. Students should be empowered by knowing the best colleges by them.

Every spring, millions of prospective students around the U.S. race to their emails with the hopes of being greeted with college acceptance letters.

"It's an exciting time for many students and families," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "The hard work they've put in for years has paid off—and new doors are opening."

The next step, after celebrating this well-deserved accomplishment, is choosing which college to attend.

"And when it comes to college choice, proximity to home is a top factor. That's why it's important for students to have, and know, the great college options in their region." continues Jeremy Alder.

To determine the Best Colleges in the North, South, Midwest, and West, College Consensus combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews to provide the most comprehensive picture of the college landscape in each U.S. region.

The Top 3 Best Colleges in the North are:

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  • Princeton University
  • Yale University

    • The Top 3 Best Colleges in the South are:

  • Duke University
  • Vanderbilt University
  • Rice University

    • The Top 3 Best Colleges in the Midwest are:

  • University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  • University of Notre Dame
  • Washington University in St. Louis

    • The Top 3 Best Colleges in the West are:

  • Stanford University
  • Pomona College
  • University of California-Los Angeles

    • View the full rankings of the Best Colleges in the North, South, Midwest, and West for 2022 here.

    In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.

    This list is a feature of our 2022 Consensus Rankings. For information on leveraging this award, winners may contact College Consensus' licensing partner, Wright's Media, at collegeconsensus@wrightsmedia.com.

    Facebook
    LinkedIn
    Twitter
    Instagram

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/college-consensus-publishes-consensus-rankings-of-the-best-colleges-in-the-north-south-midwest-and-west-for-2022-301524172.html

    SOURCE College Consensus

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Russlands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
    Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen