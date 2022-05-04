|
04.05.2022 16:11:00
College Consensus Publishes Rankings of the Best Colleges in Every State for 2022
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Alaska to Wyoming, College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best Online & Traditional Colleges in Every State for 2022.
73% of college students at all education levels attend public institutions, typically in their home state. For many, in-state public colleges mean lower costs and less travel, making them an enticing option for budget-conscious students who want to stay close to home.
"Location and proximity to home are traditionally some of the most important college decision factors for prospective students," says College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder. "Even online students prefer to go to in-state colleges."
To determine the Best Colleges in Every U.S. State, College Consensus began with a list of colleges in each state, then combined the results of the most respected college ranking systems with the averaged ratings of thousands of real student reviews from around the web to present a comprehensive picture of the American college landscape—state by state.
California and Texas are each home to over 1 million college students—the highest concentrations of college students in the U.S.—and boast resident enrollment rates up to 93%.
The 5 Best Colleges in California are:
View the best online colleges in Californiahere.
The 5 Best Colleges in Texas are:
View the best online colleges in Texashere.
Visit the directory to view the full ranking of traditional and online colleges for each state.
"Students looking to attend an in-state college—and want the best of the best—should start their research at this list," continues Jeremy Alder.
In addition to offering an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, applying to and attending graduate school, and finding a professional path after graduation.
