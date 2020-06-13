Collegeboxes Celebrates 10 Years Supporting Stanford Students

STANFORD, Calif., June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegeboxes®, the No. 1 student storage and shipping provider in the country, is marking 10 years of service at Stanford University.

For a decade, Stanford students have enjoyed a full-service shipping and storage solution for their belongings. Collegeboxes offers a range of options, including storage for the summer, shipping items to and from school, and international shipping.

In celebration of providing 10 years of service to Stanford, Collegeboxes is offering 10% off all storage fees on orders that include the storage of boxes this summer. Students signing up by June 30 will enter the promo code "STAN10" on the website, or mention it when calling.

Call (866) 269-4887 or email info@collegeboxes.com for more information.

"Collegeboxes is designed to assist students in every step of their college adventure, from the first move to campus, to the post-grad trip, to the new job location," said Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "We're proud to serve one of the world's leading academic institutions and look forward to the next 10 years of service at Stanford."

The average student travels more than 300 miles to school, which causes logistics problems for many families. Collegeboxes offers a solution by allowing students and their families to ship mini fridges, mattress toppers and storage bins to and from school with the Ship to School and Summer Storage services.

Collegeboxes provides U-Box® portable moving and storage containers to Stanford students. Each container can fit 1-2 rooms of household items. U-Box containers are delivered to any of the four on-campus locations during summer move-out, stored off campus for the summer, and then delivered back to campus for September move-in.

Moving during COVID-19

When schools suspended classroom instruction and evacuated campuses due to COVID-19 precautions, Collegeboxes was able to help students and schools by adding packing services to its service offerings. The packing service allows local Collegeboxes teams to come into a residence, pack a student's belongings based on their personalized instructions, and ship or store those items at the student's request.

Because Collegeboxes is backed by U-Haul®, whose services are available throughout the U.S., it can assist students at almost every school in the country – from small colleges to the largest universities. And Collegeboxes can be available to help on short notice.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collegeboxes-celebrates-10-years-supporting-stanford-students-301075442.html

SOURCE U-Haul