Collegeboxes Prepared to Meet Students' Mid-Term Moving Needs

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegeboxes®, the No. 1 student storage and shipping provider in the country, wants its customers to know their personal belongings can be picked up and shipped or stored on short notice as institutions like the University of Southern California, Loyola Marymount and others notify students they are suspending classroom instruction for the coming weeks and encouraging students not to return to campus after spring break due to coronavirus precautions.

As these mass transitions to online instruction occur, the probability rises that California universities may follow the path of other schools and have students evacuate campus housing facilities mid-term. This would require students to return home, where they can meet their academic requirements remotely, before customary campus move-out days in late spring and summer.

Collegeboxes is responding to accommodate an influx of early spring moves if this need arises in California. Contact (866) 269-4887 or info@collegeboxes.com to find out when Collegeboxes will be on campus picking up items for storage or shipping.

Customers should create an account at Collegeboxes.com to initiate an order. FedEx® will then ship items to customers' residences. Supply Kits include five double-walled boxes, packing tape, a permanent marker, 10 label pouches and zip ties. Once packed, an at-home service will pick up the boxes and save customers the trip to the shipping center at no additional charge.

With the international option, items can be shipped anywhere across the globe. Students also may opt to have Collegeboxes hold their personal belongings in climate-controlled storage at a nearby U-Haul facility while they are away.

USC and LMU are among more than 175 universities that Collegeboxes serves, including 23 in California (Stanford, UC-Berkeley, UC-Davis, UC-San Diego, San Diego State and San Francisco State among them).

Students who are not already customers can create a free account at collegeboxes.com. Founded in 1999, Collegeboxes has been powered by U-Haul® since 2009.

For universities seeking more immediate moving solutions, U-Haul has the infrastructure to provide boxes, tape and other supplies to campuses, and can offer free delivery during these challenging circumstances in order to help. Go to uhaul.com to find a U-Haul location near you or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Company of Los Angeles West offers 12 stores in close proximity to USC and LMU with truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, self-storage, U-Box portable moving and storage containers, and more. There are 181 U-Haul-owned and -operated facilities available statewide able to assist college students who may be planning moves on short notice.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown at 1836 S. Arapahoe St. in Los Angeles is one of several facilities within a few miles of USC's campus with self-storage and U-Box container availability, and the expertise to help. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Inglewood at 964 S. La Brea is a short distance from LMU's Los Angeles campus.

Students can visit MovingHelp.com to find local Moving Help® Service Providers to assist with their moves home.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collegeboxes-prepared-to-meet-students-mid-term-moving-needs-301021986.html

SOURCE U-Haul