Collegeboxes Ready to Meet Moving Needs as Students Sent Home

BOSTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegeboxes®, the No. 1 student storage and shipping provider in the country, wants its customers to know their personal belongings can be handled on short notice as institutions like Harvard notify students they are not to return to campus after spring break due to coronavirus precautions.

The transition of on-campus classes to online instruction is expected to prompt an exodus of students from campus housing facilities this week in Metro Boston. Many students will move home to meet their academic requirements remotely.

Collegeboxes is responding to accommodate this influx of early spring moves. Contact (866) 269-4887 or info@collegeboxes.com to learn how quickly moving supplies can be delivered to your address.

Customers should create an account at Collegeboxes.com to initiate an order. FedEx® will then ship items to customers' residences. Supply Kits include five double-walled boxes, packing tape, a permanent marker, 10 label pouches and zip ties. Once packed, an at-home service will pick up the boxes and save customers the trip to the shipping center at no additional charge.

With the international option, items can be shipped anywhere across the globe. Students also may opt to have CollegeBoxes hold their personal belongings in climate-controlled storage at a nearby U-Haul facility while they are away.

Harvard is one of more than 175 universities that CollegeBoxes serves. Students from Harvard and other Massachusetts universities who are not already customers can create a free account at collegeboxes.com. Founded in 1999, Collegeboxes has been powered by U-Haul® since 2009.

For universities seeking more immediate moving solutions, U-Haul has the infrastructure to provide boxes, tape and other supplies to campuses, and can offer free delivery during these unique conditions. Go to uhaul.com to find a U-Haul location near you or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Company of Boston offers 13 stores in close proximity to local universities with truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, self-storage, U-Box portable moving and storage containers, and more. U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central Square at 844 Main Street in Cambridge is among the locations near Harvard with self-storage availability, and the expertise to help.

Students can visit MovingHelp.com to find local Moving Help® Service Providers to assist with their move home.

