Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc (COLL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.49 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $2.42 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $69.21 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $193.52 million from $177.75 million last year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.49 Mln. vs. $2.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $193.52 Mln vs. $177.75 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 805 M To $ 825 M

For the full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $455 - $475 million