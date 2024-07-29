Collegium To Buy Jornay PM Maker Ironshore For $525 Mln Cash; Sees Product Revenue Growth In Q2

(RTTNews) - Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) announced Monday a definitive agreement to acquire Ironshore Therapeutics Inc. for $525 million in cash with the potential for an additional $25 million commercial milestone payment.

Ironshore, a privately held, pharmaceutical company, distributes Jornay PM (methylphenidate HCl), a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant prescription medicine for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD in people six years of age and older and the only stimulant medication that is dosed in the evening.

Under the deal terms, Collegium will buy Ironshore for $525 million in cash at closing. Collegium will also pay Ironshore shareholders $25 million in additional consideration if Jornay PM net revenue exceeds a defined threshold in 2025.

Collegium expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction costs.

The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024.

Michael Heffernan, Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium, said, "The Ironshore acquisition is a unique opportunity to deliver a transaction that is immediately accretive to Collegium while meeting all of our strategic objectives through the addition of a growing commercial asset that diversifies our portfolio, has significant revenue potential and exclusivity into the 2030s."

The company expects Jornay PM to become its leading growth driver. Jornay PM is a highly differentiated treatment for ADHD due to its evening dosing, smooth therapeutic effect and dose-dependent duration. Jornay PM is supported by 16 Orange Book-listed patents, with expiries in 2032.

Net revenue for Jornay PM is expected to be in excess of $100 million in 2024. In the first half of 2024, Jornay PM prescriptions grew 32% year-over-year. For the full-year 2023, the product generated approximately 490,000 prescriptions, a 58% increase compared to 2022.

The all-cash consideration will be funded by a combination of Collegium's existing cash on hand and a $646 million secured financing from funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP (Pharmakon).

Further, Collegium announced preliminary second-quarter results, estimating net product revenues of $145 million, up 7% year-over-year.

The company plans to announce second-quarter results on August 8.

In addition, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance for Product Revenues, Net of $580.0 million to $595.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $380.0 million to $395.0 million.