Collibra Honored by BofA for its Leading Data Intelligence Technology

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Bank of America's annual Technology Innovation Summit, Collibra was named an Innovation Summit Honoree and recognized for its leading Data Intelligence platform. Presented on October 26, Collibra received the award for the strength of its industry presence, completeness of its platform, and for powering Bank of America's best-in-class data management program by providing streamlined regulatory compliance, improved data quality, and increased operational efficiency.

"It is an honor to partner with industry leaders like Bank of America on their digital transformation journey," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "We believe that organizations unlock the most value when the right people have the right access to the right data and insights they need. This recognition confirms Collibra's key role in Bank of America's data innovation as we work together to build a strong data culture across the organization."

The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is a comprehensive data intelligence platform that unifies data catalog, data lineage, flexible governance, continuous quality, and built-in privacy. By leveraging Collibra's platform, Bank of America simplified data processes throughout the enterprise, improved data quality for data-driven insights, and supported data democratization efforts.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com , follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn .

