Colliers acquires leading Australian engineering services firm

Colliers Engineering & Design expands capabilities internationally

TORONTO and SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today it has acquired a controlling interest in PEAKURBAN Pty Limited ("PEAKURBAN”), one of the fastest growing engineering companies in Australia. The PEAKURBAN senior leadership team will remain significant shareholders of the business under Colliers’ unique partnership model. The business will rebrand as "Colliers Engineering & Design” and integrate into Colliers’ existing Australian operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, with more than 100 professionals operating from five offices in Australia, PEAKURBAN specializes in shaping communities with a focus on planning, due diligence, and engineering and design services for residential and mixed-use developments, civil infrastructure, water and wastewater, and industrial sectors.

"Building on our continued success in the U.S., PEAKURBAN represents the first international acquisition for our Colliers Engineering & Design business,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Colliers. "Our differentiated approach continues to attract best-in-class firms who value our unique partnership model and long-term growth horizon, and who wish to thrive within our decentralised model and enterprising culture.”

"The expansion of Colliers Engineering & Design into Australia will complement our existing Project Management and Strategic Advisory capability and enhance our service offerings to unlock opportunities and accelerate growth for our clients and people,” said John Kenny, CEO Colliers Asia Pacific. "PEAKURBAN’s values and culture align strongly with ours and we are delighted to welcome these talented professionals to our organisation.”

"Joining one of the most respected professional services organizations globally is an important step for us,” said Brent Thomas, Co-Founder and Managing Director of PEAKURBAN. "Our reputation for developing commercially smart and practical engineering and planning solutions, combined with Colliers’ deep infrastructure, enterprising culture and impressive performance over many years, will help create the best outcomes for our clients and people.”

In connection with this transaction, Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal advisor to Colliers. AEC Advisors acted as financial advisor and HWL Ebsworth acted as legal advisor to PEAKURBAN.

