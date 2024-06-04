Colliers releases 2023 Global Sustainability Report

Report highlights progress on environment, inclusiveness and health & wellbeing commitments

TORONTO, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) released its fourth annual Global Sustainability Report, summarizing progress on its commitment to create a more sustainable future.

Notable 2023 achievements include:

24.8% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot from a 2021 baseline

Validation of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets by the Science Based Targets initiative

33.5% women in management roles company-wide, up 1.8% since 2021

Achieving a WELL Health-Safety rating in 35% of Colliers offices larger than 2,500 sq. ft., up from 10% in 2022

Tripling the number of electric vehicles in fleet

5,819 days contributed towards volunteering efforts by Colliers professionals

"In a year marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, we remain focused on the issues that will accelerate the success for both Colliers and our clients now and in the long term. In doing so, we are continuing to create value for all of our stakeholders,” said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO of Colliers.

"This report reflects the collective efforts of our teams worldwide, as well as our ongoing partnerships with tenants, suppliers, and local communities. I’m proud of our momentum and the actions we are taking, which will have a significant positive impact on our enterprise and society,” said Sean Drygas, Global Head of Sustainability at Colliers.

Colliers’ report was produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB, now consolidated into the International Sustainability Standards Board) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to ensure strong governance of its sustainability program. For more information, visit www.colliers.com/sustainability.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 29 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $96 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Andrea Cheung

+1 416 324 6402

andrea.cheung@colliers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c685ad2-23b1-40f5-a59a-2f011f65ab4c