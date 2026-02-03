Colliers To Acquire Ayesa Engineering For Around $700 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI), a professional services and investment management company, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Ayesa Engineering S.A.U., the engineering unit of Spanish company, Ayesa Inversiones S.L.U. for around $700 million in cash.

As per the company, this acquisition will solidify its engineering segment as a formidable global player, now with operations in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and enhanced capabilities in Australia.

Upon closing of this transaction, Colliers Engineering will operate in 23 countries with nearly 14,000 professionals, delivering services across Property & Buildings, Infrastructure & Transportation, Water, and Environmental end markets, the company said in a statement.

Ayesa Engineering has more than 3,200 professionals across 21 countries and had generated around $370 million in gross revenues in 2025. It will continue to operate under its own brand name after transaction close.

The closing is expected to happen in the second quarter.

On Monday, CIGI shares closed at $136.39, down 0.23% on the Nasdaq.