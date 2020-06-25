Collision from Home: Trudeau: World Health Organization Has to Answer Criticism of Dealings with China

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau today said the World Health Organization has questions to answer on how it engaged with China during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau made the remarks at the 32,000-attendee online conference Collision from Home, produced by the team behind Web Summit – the largest tech conference in the world.

"There are questions about how it (WHO) can be improved and it needs to answer certain questions that people have around how it engaged with China early-on. But it is really important that we turn to multilateralism to work ourselves through this," said Trudeau.

Asked whether Canada will play a more pronounced role in WHO following US president Donald Trump's May announcement to pull funding from the organisation, Trudeau said Canada will continue to contribute to the global public health effort.

"The WHO is a multilateral institution that has served (us) extremely well – it is extremely important. It is the best gig we have out there in terms of world public health. Can it be improved? Must it be improved? Absolutely.

"But that's work that we should be doing – not walking away from. Canada will continue to be a strong proponent of multilateral institutions and engagements," said Trudeau.

Trudeau said that Canada is looking at ways to ensure major tech companies pay a "fair" amount of tax, adding that the country is a "a little closer to the Europeans than with the US administration on their approach."

"The issue is one of fairness. We need to make sure that people are paying their fair share of taxes, and that's why we've had significant concerns around advertising revenue generated from Canadian sources that go into big tech coffers.

"We are looking, along with Europe, at ways of making sure that the tech giants are paying their fair share of taxes. Everyone should be paying their fair share, and the tech giants haven't been doing that in the past," said Trudeau.

Watch a clip from the interview here .

About Justin Trudeau:

Prime minister Justin Trudeau is a teacher, father, feminist and an advocate for youth and the middle class. In 2008, he was elected as the Liberal Member of Parliament for the Montréal riding of Papineau. He was sworn in as prime minister on 4 November, 2015.

