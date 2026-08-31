CollPlant Biotechnologies To Acquire Israeli Deep-tech Company LightSolver

(RTTNews) - CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli deep-tech company LightSolver Ltd. The acquisition is expected to close later in the week.

The acquisition will enable Collplant to enter the supercomputing and photonic computing market.

LightSolver is pioneering pure photonic computing, bringing a new computing architecture to the public markets to address the speed, energy and heat limitations of semiconductor-based computing. It has developed the world's first Laser Processing Unit (LPU).

The LPU combines the advantages of classical and quantum computing in a compact platform that operates without cryogenic or other extreme conditions and is designed for commercial deployment.

LPU is designed as a new computing layer alongside CPUs and GPUs, targeting computationally intensive workloads across scientific simulation, engineering, optimization and Physical AI. The LPU platform will be commercially available in 2028.

CollPlant is acquiring LightSolver utilizing an equity-centric consideration structure comprising upfront closing shares, alongside pre-funded warrants and milestone-based warrants directly tied to LightSolver meeting specific technological and commercial objectives.

The consideration includes 3.73 million newly issued ordinary shares of CollPlant, representing 19.7% of CollPlant's issued and outstanding share capital prior to execution of the definitive agreement.

It also includes pre-funded warrants to purchase an aggregate of 6.13 million ordinary shares of CollPlant, alongside three tranches of milestone-based warrants to purchase an aggregate of 224.08 million ordinary shares of CollPlant.

Additionally, certain holders of LightSolver's options will be issued options of CollPlant to purchase an aggregate of 2.26 million ordinary shares of CollPlant.