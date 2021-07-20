Colnago Presents V3Rs Capsule Collection: Three Bicycles Inspired By Tadej Pogačar's Second Tour de France Victory

CAMBIAGO, Italy, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colnago is pleased to present the V3Rs Capsule Collection, inspired by the successes of Tadej Pogačar, the Slovenian champion of UAE Team Emirates and winner of the last two editions of the Tour de France. The three bikes of the V3Rs Capsule Collection represent Colnago's excellence in terms of technological innovation, performance and style.

Livery

Enthusiasts are able to purchase the same bikes used by Pogačar, available in three paint schemes to suit their taste:

One with yellow-black livery, dedicated to the Yellow Jersey, symbol of the leader of the general classification and winner of the race

One with white polka dot-black livery, inspired by the polka dot jersey of the best climber of the Grand Boucle

One with a white-black livery, inspired by the White Jersey for the best young rider of the event.

Signed jersey

The bicycle will be delivered with a unique piece of memorabilia that holds its own money-can't-buy status: an original Tour rankings jersey autographed by Tadej Pogačar, complete with UAE Team Emirates logos and other team sponsors. The jersey will follow the choice of the bicycle, e.g. a polka dot jersey to accompany each white polka dot-black bike.

"One of the things I love most about doing well at the Tour is the special bikes Colnago produces for me, the attention to detail is astonishing," said Pogačar.

"I've ridden Colnago since I turned professional and, when I look back on some of my biggest victories, it's been with a Colnago bike under me. I feel very happy to be part of Colnago's amazing history. I'm glad that other riders can now share this experience with these three special edition bikes celebrating the special three jerseys."

"What better occasion than the celebration of a triumph like that of Tadej and UAE Team Emirates at the Tour de France for the launch of an exclusive and unique collection of beautiful bicycles," said Nicola Rosin, Colnago CEO. "The gem of the autographed jersey makes the experience of buying these Colnago special edition bikes even more special."

V3Rs TdF frame

The frame is Colnago V3Rs, ultralight and aerodynamic, weighing just 790 grams in size 50cm in raw disc version. The total integration of the cables, which pass inside the stem and fork, gives the entire bicycle an aesthetically flawless look.

V3Rs TdF components

All bicycles are characterized by an assembly of absolute quality, which once again affirms the leadership of the 'Made in Italy' product in the world:

Campagnolo Super Record EPS Disc 12-speed

Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO DB wheels with C-LUX finish

Vittoria Corsa clincher tires

clincher tires Deda Elementi ALANERA DCR (with Deda internal cable routing) handlebar

Prologo Scratch M5 Nack saddle

Colnago carbon bottle cage

The suggested retail price is $16,690USD (14,090 €; 12,090 GB£).

V3Rs TdF high-res images - https://we.tl/t-UrWLdrCTfX

Video presentation by Tadej Pogačar - https://we.tl/t-ZxZ0Mu8YxJ

- Colnago website: www.colnago.com/en/capsulecollection/

Media contact: alessandro.turci@colnago.com

Company Profile – Colnago

Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l., known as Colnago, is a manufacturer of high-end road-racing bicycles founded by Ernesto Colnago in Cambiago, Italy, in 1954. The company first became known for high quality steel framed bicycles suitable for the demanding environment of professional racing, and later as one of the more creative cycling manufacturers responsible for innovations in design and experimentation with new and diverse materials including carbon fibre. Among the many Colnago victories – 18 Olympic Gold Medals, 63 World Championships, 23 Grand Tours, 39 Classic Monuments – Tadej Pogačar won both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France riding Colnago bikes.

Media Contact: Colnago@aknownquantity.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colnago-presents-v3rs-capsule-collection-three-bicycles-inspired-by-tadej-pogaars-second-tour-de-france-victory-301336900.html

SOURCE Colnago