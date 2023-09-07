Colombia Takes Over The Big Apple During 'Fashion Month'

Amid New York Fashion Week, Colombia shows the power of its industry and sets trends on the runways.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia has been making waves in the fashion sector over a century. With its sustainable plus innovative designs, and its viable processes and products made with eco-friendly materials, the country has managed to arouse interest globally and stand out at renowned events such as the NY Fashion Week.

This year is no different. In the following days, Colombian designers will shine in the highest peak of the fashion scene of New York. Such is the case of CUBEL, the brand of a designer called Humberto Cubides, whose stories and designs are inspired by indigenous cultures of Latin America; he will participate for the second time in the NY Fashion Week on September 10th. On this same date, Colombian designer París Rodríguez will break the mold at the Rockefeller Center, with women entrepreneurs waking the runway instead of top models.

Declared by Latin Vogue magazine as the new 'King of NY Fashion Week', Raúl Peñaranda, a Colombian designer from the city of Cali, will showcase his latest collection on September 16th. Peñaranda is the third Latino who, after Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera, has presented 28 non-stop collections at NYFW.

Andrés Otálora, a renowned Colombian fashion label with over 30 years of history who works with international retailers like Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's, will host the NYC Spring/Summer 2024 showroom from September 11th-14th. And last, Pinkfilosofy, Colombian fashion brand co-founded by Adriana Arboleda and Johanna Ortiz, will show its Spring Summer 24 collection from September 13th to 18th.

Colombia is not only making history at Fashion Week, but also at other events such as MAGIC and Coterie. Around the same dates and at both trade fairs, Colombia will have a delegation of twelve companies that are looking to expand their business opportunities and match their offer with the American buyers interests.

"The future of Colombian fashion industry is bright. Between January and June 2023, this sector has exported to the United States US$ 161.4 million. We are eager to become a global fashion power due to our high quality textiles and designs, and ethical and sustainable production practices", concluded Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the country's promotion agency part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism.

