|
03.02.2023 20:30:00
Colonial Enterprises, Inc. Exploring Marketing Affiliate
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Enterprises, Inc. announced today it is exploring the creation of a marketing affiliate aimed at further commercializing Colonial's existing assets.
"Given the size and scale of our system, we want to examine opportunities for additional business based on optimization and market conditions," said Dan Gordon, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Colonial Enterprises, Inc.
Colonial expects to continue business planning activities over the next several months related to the affiliate, including filing to create a separate business entity, talent recruitment, information technology buildout, and enhanced regulatory compliance training.
Colonial is committed to instituting robust safeguards and protocols designed to ensure compliance with the Interstate Commerce Act and other governance related to affiliates of federally regulated pipelines. Colonial Enterprises, Inc. is the parent company of Colonial Pipeline Company.
About Colonial Pipeline: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries – primarily located in the Gulf Coast – with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colonial-enterprises-inc-exploring-marketing-affiliate-301738645.html
SOURCE Colonial Pipeline Company
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.