Colonial Pipeline Names Darrell Riekena Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Pipeline today announced that Darrell Riekena has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer. In his new role, Darrell will be responsible for strengthening the strategy and operations of information technology across the company, including Infrastructure, Applications & Systems, Solutions Delivery, Data & Analytics and Cybersecurity.

"Darrell is joining us at a critical time. We stood fast following the cybersecurity attack; in February, we added Adam Tice as Colonial's first CISO; and now we are moving to strengthen our technology and systems integrity even further in 2022 and beyond," said Joe Blount, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colonial Pipeline. "With Darrell's expertise, he will be an excellent addition to Colonial, and I look forward to all the great work we will do together."

Darrell's primary focus has been on transforming organizations through an evolution of strategy, operations, and implementation of technologies to enable growth, streamline operational and customer service levels, improve margins, and create new business channels. He has a proven track record of developing and delivering innovative, high-impact solutions, such as digital transformation, data, business intelligence and analytics, enterprise resource planning and technology modernization.

"I'm thrilled to join the OneColonial Team and I'm looking forward to working with the leadership team as we continue to innovate and improve our technology in a secure and reliable manner," said Darrell Riekena.

Most recently, Darrell served as the CIO and executive vice president for Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) for the past six years. At RNDC, Darrell led technology transformation supporting company growth, which included mergers and acquisitions, and business process improvements. While serving at RNDC, he was nominated for Georgia CIO of the Year in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Having held past executive-level roles in technology and business operations with Target, The Kroger Company, LimitedBrands and JCPenney, Darrell will bring a strong blend of technology, industry and supply chain experience to Colonial.

About Colonial Pipeline: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colonial-pipeline-names-darrell-riekena-senior-vice-president-chief-information-officer-301567532.html

SOURCE Colonial Pipeline Company