Colonial Toyota examines 2020 models versus 2019 versions to aid customer research

MILFORD, Conn., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are very few people who are not kid-on-Christmas-Day levels of excited about the arrival of the 2020 class of Toyota vehicles to the Colonial Toyota showroom. Two of the more anticipated models, the 2020 Toyota Corolla and 2020 Toyota RAV4 have finally become available with a lot to offer owners – even when compared to their previous versions. Most 2020 Toyota vehicles have gone through a major technological upgrade that will allow drivers and passengers to use many of their favorite outside digital devices and applications while they're on the road. Of course, both new versions of the Corolla and RAV4 continue to offer the kind of performance and efficiency scores that have made each of them such strong contenders in their individual automotive industry segments.

Taking a look at the 2020 Toyota RAV4 compared to its 2019 version is an exercise in device integration. All versions of the 2020 RAV4 have an updated infotainment system in its passenger cabin that is compatible with both the Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ suites of applications, as well as Amazon Alexa. The 2019 RAV4 only worked with the Apple suite and the Amazon digital home assistant. Additionally, owners of the 2020 RAV4 will also be able to take advantage of the Toyota Remote Connect system which will allow them to control several aspects of the vehicle via a smartwatch.

Toyota has wisely chosen to keep the powertrains the same for both RAV4 models years.

The story of the 2020 Toyota Corolla vs. 2019 model is one of rebirth. Buyers interested in the 2020 Toyota Corolla will be getting the 12th-generation of a platform that has sold more than 46 million models since it was introduced in 1966. The 2020 version uses the automaker's new global platform architecture and features the latest connectivity technology Toyota has to offer.

Like most of the 2020 Toyota class, the all-new Corolla also makes smartphone compatibility standard equipment across the board, which was not available for the 2019 model. Additionally, the 2020 Corolla also makes a high-speed Wi-Fi hotspot available, a rare feature in its segment of the global automotive industry.

