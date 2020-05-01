Colonial Toyota gets ready to welcome customers back into the showroom

MILFORD, Conn., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life has changed quite a bit in the last three months. Everyone has had to adjust to a new way of doing things and obtaining services because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Colonial Toyota was affected as well by being forced to close the showroom to the public. Now that the state of Connecticut is getting closer to reopening, the dealership's top brass has gotten ahead of the game by implementing some new protocols that are specifically designed to protect the dealership's customers and staff. Everyone at Colonial Toyota is excited to get the showroom and all of its operations running on all cylinders. The staff wants to make sure that people have the necessary information in their hands before they leave their homes.

First and foremost, Colonial Toyota is continuing to offer at-home test drives and vehicle deliveries. Test drives are an important part of the buying process, most of which can be started through the Colonial Toyota website. Once a potential customer has done the necessary research, they can make an appointment to have their preferred vehicle dropped off at their front door. Before the customer gets the keys, the Colonial Toyota professional will wipe the interior down to eliminate cross-contamination.

Anyone happy with their current vehicle, but needs some required service, Colonial Toyota will also come to the customer's home to pick up the vehicle to have the necessary work completed. Better yet, the vehicle will be returned to the home when the appointment is over.

Several changes are also coming to the Colonial Toyota showroom. Customers and staff will be required to wear masks during all interpersonal interactions. Additionally, the staff will be increasing cleaning operations to make sure that work areas and customer lounges are disinfected regularly. Finally, Colonial Toyota has established a cleanroom per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.

The entire Colonial Toyota inventory can be viewed on the dealership's website, http://www.colonialtoyota.com. Customers will be able to see what is available for themselves by visiting the showroom that is located at 470 Boston Post Road, Milford, CT 06460. Anyone interested in learning more about new processes in place at Colonial Toyota should contact a representative today by calling 203-403-6890.

