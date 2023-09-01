Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 08/2023 - Coloplast announces registration of share capital increase of 12.2 new B shares completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.





Coloplast announces registration of share capital increase of 12.2 new B shares completed



Coloplast A/S ("Coloplast”) has in connection with the directed issue and private placement today registered with the Danish Business Authority a share capital increase of nominally DKK 12.2 million (12.2 million new B shares of DKK 1.00 each) (the "New Shares"), representing 5.6% of the registered share capital prior to the capital increase (the "Offering").





The New Shares have been issued under a temporary ISIN code and are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing under the permanent ISIN code DK0060448595 on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S with effect from 4 September 2023.

In accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Coloplast announces that after registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of Coloplast amounts to nominally DKK 228.2 million, of which DKK 18 million is A shares divided into shares of DKK 1.00 each or multiples thereof, and DKK 210.2 million is B shares divided into shares of DKK 1 each. The total number of voting rights in Coloplast are 390.2 million.

The New Shares rank pari passu with Coloplast's existing B shares and carry the same dividend and other rights. Each New Share carries one vote at Coloplast's general meetings.

Reference is made to company announcements no. 6/2023 and 7/2023 of 29 August 2023 and 30 August 2023, respectively.

The amendments to Coloplast's Articles of Association required by the share capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority and an updated version can be found at Welcome to Coloplast's Investor Relations site .



Advisers

Danske Bank A/S is acting as Global Coordinator in connection with the Offering, and together with Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, Jefferies GmbH and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Offering (jointly the "Joint Bookrunners").

Kromann Reumert and Davis Polk & Wardwell London LLP are acting as Danish and U.S. legal advisers, respectively, to Coloplast. Accura Advokatpartnerselskab is acting as Danish legal adviser to the Joint Bookrunners.







This announcement is available in an English and Danish-language version. In case of discrepancies, the English-language version shall prevail.

Attachments