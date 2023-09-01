01.09.2023 12:00:27

Coloplast A/S - Coloplast completes the acquisition of Kerecis - Invitation for conference call on Monday, 4 September 2023 at 14.00-15.00 CEST

Monday, 4 September 2023 at 14.00 – 15.00 CEST
In connection with the completion of the acquisition of Kerecis, Coloplast will host a conference call with Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis.
A presentation will be available on Coloplast’s website before the conference call.
The webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.

Coloplast will be represented by:
Kristian Villumsen - President & CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Fertram Sigurjonsson - Founder and CEO of Kerecis
Aleksandra Dimovska - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Manager, Investor Relations


Webcast
Any participants who do not wish to actively participate in the question & answer session, please access the conference call as a webcast directly by clicking here: 
Access the webcast


Dial-in details
For analysts and any participants wishing to actively participate in the question & answer session please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details: 
Register here

 

For more information, please contact:
Aleksandra Dimovska - Senior Director, IR. Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2458. E-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Manager, IR. Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3266. E-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com
Hannah K. Larsen - Coordinator & PA, IR. Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3616. E-mail: dkhakl@coloplast.com 

Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coloplast A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coloplast A-S (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coloplast A-S (B) 106,30 1,19% Coloplast A-S (B)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen