Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 10:52:38

Coloplast A/S - Financial Calendar 2023-24

Please see enclosed pdf.

For more information and calendar invitations for upcoming events, please visit: https://investor.coloplast.com/investor-relations/financial-calendar-and-events/

Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800

 

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse’s wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2023-09.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coloplast A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coloplast A-S (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coloplast A-S (B) 102,40 0,20% Coloplast A-S (B)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in Rot. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen