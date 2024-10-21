|
21.10.2024 15:09:05
Coloplast A/S - FY 2023/24 Earnings Release - Invitation for conference call on 5 November 2024 at 11.00 CET
Tuesday, 5 November 2024 at 11.00 – 12.00 CET
In connection with the publication of Coloplast's interim financial results for FY 2023/24 the company will host a conference call to present the financial results and answer questions from investors and financial analysts.
A presentation will be available on Coloplast's website approximately 1 hour before the conference call.
Please note that the webcast of the conference call will be available during and after the event.
Coloplast will be represented by:
Kristian Villumsen - President & CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard - Executive Vice President, CFO
Aleksandra Dimovska - Vice President, Investor Relations
Kristine Husted Munk - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Webcast
Any participants who do not wish to actively participate in the question & answer session, please access the conference call as a webcast directly by clicking here:
Dial-in details
For analysts and any participants wishing to actively participate in the question & answer session please sign up ahead of the conference call on the link below to receive an email with dial-in details:
For more information, please contact:
Aleksandra Dimovska, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2458, e-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com
Kristine Husted Munk, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3266, e-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com
Julie Sommer Müggler, Coordinator & PA, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 3161, e-mail: dkjusm@coloplast.com
Konstancija Norvilaite, Associate IR & Finance Manager, Investor Relations
Tel.: +45 4911 1800 / direct: +45 4911 2803, e-mail: dkkono@coloplast.com
Coloplast will be available on individual phone lines after the conference call for further questions.
Attachment
