16.05.2024 11:09:40
Coloplast A/S - Invitation to Coloplast's Meet the Management event on 6 June 2024 (gentle reminder)
The event will take place on Thursday, 6 June 2024 at Coloplast’s Headquarters
Holtedam 3, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark
from 11.30 - 18.00 CEST (Central European Summer Time)
Coloplast invites institutional investors, equity analysts and media to attend our 2024 Meet the Management event.
The event will be held in person at our headquarters in Humlebaek, Denmark, with the option to join us virtually for the plenary session.
The purpose of the event is to provide participants with the opportunity to meet Coloplast’s Executive Management and other members of senior management.
The day will start with a plenary session, covering a brief presentation of our H1 2023/24 results, an update on our Strive25 strategy and a dedicated session on the recent acquisition of Kerecis. In the afternoon, participants will be split into groups and rotate between four Q&A breakout sessions. Participation in the breakout sessions will be in-person only.
The formal program will end at 18.00, followed by an opportunity to meet the Coloplast management team in an informal setting.
Agenda in CEST
11.00 - 11.30 Registration
11.30 - 13.00 Plenary session: H1 2023/24 results, Strive25 strategy update, Kerecis
13.00 - 13.50 Lunch break
13.50 - 18.00 Q&A breakout sessions (incl. breaks)
18.00 - 19.30 BBQ and drinks (on premise)
Coloplast representatives
Plenary session
Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard, Executive Vice President and CFO
Fertram Sigurjonsson, Founder and CEO of Kerecis
Breakout sessions
- Innovation
Nicolai Buhl Andersen, Executive Vice President, Innovation
Anders Nørby, Senior Vice President, R&D
Steen Blaabjerg Morvan, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Services
Marie Smidt, Vice President, Bowel Management
- Growth
Paul Marcun, Executive Vice President, Growth
Manu Varma, Senior Vice President, North America Chronic Care
Johan Mastrell, Senior Vice President, Region UKI Chronic Care
- Interventional Urology, Voice & Respiratory Care and Adv. Wound Dressings
Thomas NP Johns Jr, Senior Vice President, Interventional Urology
Caroline Vagner Rosenstand, Senior Vice President, Voice & Respiratory Care
Jesper Johnsen Steen, Senior Vice President, Wound and Skin Care
- Global Operations, Sustainability and People & Culture
Allan Rasmussen, Executive Vice President, Global Operations
Camilla Hjort Pagh, Senior Vice President, Global QA, RA & Sustainability
Dorthe Rønnau, Senior Vice President, People & Culture
In-person participation
If you wish to join us in person and attend the plenary session and the Q&A breakout sessions, please register by sending an email to MtM2024@coloplast.com stating your full name, company, contact phone number and itinerary (if relevant).
Kindly register before Friday, 17 May 2024.
Virtual participation
Virtual participation will be possible for the plenary session.
A link for the webcast of the plenary sessions will be available on our website closer to the date.
For more information, please contact:
Aleksandra Dimovska, Sr. Director, IR
Direct tel.: +45 4911 2458
E-mail: dkadim@coloplast.com
Kristine Husted Munk, Sr. IR Manager
Direct tel.: +45 4911 3266
E-mail: dkkhu@coloplast.com
Hannah Larsen, IR Coordinator
Direct tel.: +45 4911 3616
Email: dkhakl@coloplast.com
Attachment
