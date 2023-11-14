14.11.2023 11:05:02

Coloplast A/S - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Coloplast A/S will be held on

Thursday, 7 December 2023 at 3:30 pm CET

at the premises of Coloplast A/S, Holtedam 3 in Humlebæk (the Aage Louis-Hansen Auditorium), Humlebæk, Denmark.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed.


 

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Aleksandra Dimovska
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Kristine Husted Munk
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 3266
Email: dkkhu@coloplast.com

Press and media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

 

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the English version shall prevail.

Coloplast was founded on passion, ambition, and commitment. We were born from a nurse’s wish to help her sister and the skills of an engineer. Guided by empathy, our mission is to make life easier for people with intimate healthcare needs. Over decades, we have helped millions of people to live a more independent life and we continue to do so through innovative products and services. Globally, our business areas include Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Advanced Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice and Respiratory Care.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2023-11.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.


 

Attachments


