Coloplast announces new manufacturing site in Portugal

Coloplast, a leading company within intimate healthcare, will invest around 100 million euros in a new manufacturing site in Portugal to support the company’s continued growth.

The new manufacturing site will produce Coloplast’s intermittent catheters used by people suffering from urinary retention, such as people with spinal cord injury or spina bifida, who are unable to empty their bladder. With the new site, Coloplast aims to meet the increasing global demand for intermittent catheters, with an emphasis on Europe, which is the company’s largest market accounting for around 60% of its total sales. Despite Europe being a more mature market, Coloplast continues to see strong demand for its intermittent catheters with continued growth above the market.

"We have chosen Portugal as the destination for our next manufacturing site for several reasons. Most importantly, Portugal has qualified and highly trained labour with an attractive salary level. It is also important that Portugal is in Europe, where we serve most of our users today and where more and more people will be needing our products in the years to come. This destination allows us to diversify our manufacturing footprint in Europe, which is currently concentrated in Hungary. Finally, the country has a large supply of renewable electricity as well as an ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050, thereby supporting our sustainability ambition,” says Allan Rasmussen, Executive Vice President of Global Operations.

Coloplast’s long-term organic growth ambition of 8-10% every year requires the company to establish a new manufacturing site every two to three years to meet the increasing demand. Coloplast has a global manufacturing network with high volume production sites in Hungary, China, and Costa Rica, specialised production in the US, France, Germany, Sweden, and Iceland, as well as an innovation and pilot plant in Denmark. The new site in Portugal will be 30,000 m2, Coloplast’s single largest site to date, and is expected to be operational as of 2026.

Global Operations Plan 6

The new site in Portugal is part of Coloplast’s Global Operations Plan 6 (GOP6) ‘Fit for Future’. As previous Global Operations Plans, GOP6 continues to focus on efficient operations through several different tracks and initiatives. The aim is to support the company’s future growth and profitability development and enable Coloplast to deliver a long-term EBIT margin of above 30%.

