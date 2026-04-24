Coloplast H1 Profit Before Special Items Rises; Revises FY Financial Guidance

(RTTNews) - Coloplast (COLO-B.CO, COLOb.CO) reported that its first half net profit before special items was 2.81 billion Danish kroner, a 6% increase from last year, positively impacted by lower net financial items due to gains on exchange rate adjustments. EBIT before special items was 3.67 billion kroner. EBIT before special items in constant currencies increased 5% compared to last year, while reported EBIT before special items decreased 3% from last year. Group organic growth was 6%, for the period.

Second quarter EBIT before special items was 1.82 billion kroner. EBIT before special items in constant currencies increased 6% compared to last year, while reported EBIT before special items decreased 4% from last year. Group organic growth was 6% in second quarter.

For fiscal 2025/26, Group organic growth is now expected to be 5-6% in constant currencies, from previously around 7%. Reported revenue growth in DKK is now expected at around 3%, from previously around 4%. EBIT growth in constant currencies before special items is now expected at around 5%, from around 7% previously. Return on invested capital after tax before special items is now expected around 15%.

Coloplast revised the financial guidance for fiscal 2025/26, reflecting a slower market recovery in the skin substitutes outpatient setting and a resulting lower growth outlook for Kerecis. Coloplast maintains the long-term financial ambition announced in relation to the launch of Coloplast's 5-year strategy.

At last close, Coloplast shares were trading at 420.30 Danish kroner, down 0.73%.

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