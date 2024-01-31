Coloplast launches Biatain® Silicone Fit for pressure injury prevention and wound management in the US

The company aims to expand its position within advanced wound care by introducing a new silicone foam that will benefit both healthcare professionals and patients.

"We are now introducing new innovation to the US market, aiming to grow our presence within the foam dressings segment. We have a great product in our hands, and we have invested significantly in our sales organization to reach the full potential of this launch. I am really excited to get started,” says Kimberly Ditter, Vice President of Wound & Skin Care, North America.

Changing demographics and an aging population are leading to a higher demand for healthcare services, putting significant strain on healthcare systems. In the US, chronic wounds are reported to affect 10.5 million patients annually1, while 2.5 million patients develop a pressure injury in acute care facilities each year2. Therefore, it is critical for healthcare providers to choose products that simplify their workflows and deliver the best possible care for their patients.

"Choosing the right dressing for wound treatment or pressure injury prevention should be simple and easy and give the patient a soft, secure and comfortable fit. Biatain Silicone Fit offers exactly that. It fits to the body, and it fits to the wound,” says Kimberly Ditter.





Fits to the body and fits to the wound

Biatain Silicone Fit with 3DFit Technology is designed for both pressure injury prevention and wound management. It stays securely in place during patient movement, fitting to body creases and allowing easy skin inspection as part of pressure injury prevention protocols3. It also matches the shape and depth of the wound bed up to 2 cm deep4, lowering the risk of infection and maceration for optimal wound healing conditions.

Biatain Silicone Fit comes in 12 different sizes and shapes to suit the facility’s needs. All sizes and shapes are developed and indicated for both pressure injury prevention and wound treatment to accommodate multiple purposes and a reduced number of SKUs.

Biatain Silicone Fit is available in the US as of January 2024.





Expanding Wound Care in the US

The global advanced wound dressings market is estimated at DKK 26-28 billion, with an annual estimated growth rate of 2-4%. Around 25-30% of the market is derived from the US, where products are typically used in the hospital setting.

