Coloplast launches Peristeen® Light for people with bowel disorders

The new transanal irrigation device is designed to help people facing defecation issues or stool leakage.



It is estimated that 10-15% of the world’s population are affected by chronic constipation1 and that 6% struggle with faecal incontinence2, both of which can cause physical discomfort and mental distress3. Although transanal irrigation treatment can help, the journey to treatment is often challenging with many patients left untreated. For some patients, symptoms are not considered severe enough, while others can feel intimidated by the existing treatments and product offerings, often leading to social isolation4.

"Transanal irrigation is a well-documented and effective treatment, but there are still many barriers that prevent people from getting the right care. With Peristeen Light we aim to help break down those barriers, enabling more people to access the treatment and improve their quality of life,” says Nicolai Buhl, Executive Vice President of Innovation.

Peristeen Light is designed to bring relief. It is a hand-held, low-volume transanal irrigation device that instills water into the rectum, thereby evacuating the stool from the lower bowel. Peristeen Light is developed based on 20 years of insights from Coloplast’s high-volume transanal irrigation device, Peristeen Plus. Peristeen Light is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, assembled in just two steps, and enables a smooth insertion into the rectum with a soft and flexible catheter.

The launch of Peristeen Light begins in February 2024 and the device is expected to be available in European markets over the next 12 months5.

Transanal irrigation treatment

Transanal irrigation is a procedure to manage bowel disorders by instilling water through a catheter to promote evacuation. The procedure helps regulate bowel movements and is often employed for symptoms like faecal incontinence and/or chronic constipation.

A growth driver in Bowel Care

Peristeen Light is a new transanal irrigation device within Coloplast’s Bowel Care segment. The addressable market for bowel care, comprised of transanal irrigation treatment, is estimated at around DKK 1 billion, growing at a high-single-digit rate. Peristeen Light is expected to contribute to Coloplast’s growth trajectory for Bowel Care and help solidify the company’s global market leader position within transanal irrigation.

Contacts

Peter Mønster

Sr. Media Relations Manager, Global Communications

+45 4911 2623

dkpete@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

+45 4911 2458

dkadim@coloplast.com

1 Barberio B, Judge C, Savarino EV, et al. Global prevalence of functional constipation according to the Rome criteria: a systematic review and meta-analysis. The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology. 2021;6(8):638-48.

2 Sharma A, Yuan L, Marshall RJ, et al. Systematic review of the prevalence of faecal incontinence. The British journal of surgery. 2016;103(12):1589-97.

3 Coloplast, Market Study, The impact of bowel dysfunction of patients and HCPs, 2017, Data-on-file

4 Coloplast, Market Study, The impact of bowel dysfunction of patients and HCPs, 2017, Data-on-file

5 Note that Peristeen Light is a CE-marked medical device. Availability is dependent on the individual country's regulatory process. Not available in the US.





Attachments