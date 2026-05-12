Coloplast A-S Aktie

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WKN DE: A2P4CC / ISIN: US19624Y2000

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12.05.2026 11:46:17

Coloplast Slips To Loss In Q2 On Hefty Charge, Revenues Rise; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Coloplast A/S (COLO-B.CO), a medical devices manufacturer, reported Tuesday a loss in its second quarter, compared to prior year's profit, mainly hurt by a hefty impairment loss related to Kerecis, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm reaffirmed fiscal 2026 outlook.

In Copenhagen, the shares were gaining around 0.37 percent, trading at 402.00 Danish kroner.

In the second quarter, the company recorded net loss of 971 million Danish kroner, compared to last year's profit of 912 million kroner. Loss per share was 4.31 kroner, compared to profit of 4.05 kroner a year ago.

The latest results were mainly hurt by a special impairment loss of 3.03 billion kroner related to Kerecis as a result of the slower market recovery now anticipated in the skin substitutes out-patient setting.

Adjusted earnings per share were 6.16 kroner, compared to 4.34 kroner a year ago.

Operating profit or EBIT before special items dropped 4 percent from last year to 1.82 billion kroner. Adjusted EBITDA fell 3 percent to 2.17 billion kroner.

The adjusted EBIT margin was 26 percent, against 27 percent last year.

Coloplast delivered Q2 organic growth of 6 percent and 6 percent EBIT growth1 in constant currencies. Strong quarter in Chronic Care and Interventional Urology, challenging quarter in Wound & Tissue Repair.

Revenue grew 2 percent to 7.08 billion kroner from 6.93 billion kroner last year, despite 4 percent points negative impact from currencies. Organic growth was 6 percent.

Further, the company said it will pay a half-year interim dividend of 5.00 kroner per share, for a total dividend pay-out of 1.13 billion kroner.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Coloplast said it continues to project revenue growth at around 3 percent, with 2 percent to 3 percent-points negative impact from currencies, organic revenue growth at 5 percent to 6 percent, and adjusted EBIT growth in constant currencies of around 5 percent.

The annual results would include special items of around 3.1 billion kroner, reflecting the Kerecis impairment loss.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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