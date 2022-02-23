Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces that a New Asian Trendy Clothing Brand Settled in the "Color World", Promoting the Beauty of the East

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, announced today that a new Asian trend clothing brand Unbounded Human officially entered Color World, a metaverse platform, which became the first high-end clothing Asian brand to land on the platform. This marks that more corporate brands have also begun to settle in the Color World metaverse platform with their own 3D virtual headquarters or brand stores.

Unbounded Human is committed to creating fashion items that promote the coexistence of comfort and luxuries. It respects professionalism and design, with the pursuance that each item can become a versatile or even a classic cultural product in everyone's wardrobe. It also follows the trend and integrates into the trend to open a new fashion that belongs to the beauty of the East. With its unique design concept and sophisticated tailoring, it has now become the fashion wardrobe of many Asian celebrities. With the synchronization and integration of global culture and fashion, the brand is trending upward. It has reached a cooperation with Color Star, entered the Color World metaverse platform, and carried out a global marketing layout, which not only enhances its corporate branding, but also makes the new oriental trend that Unbounded Human adheres to become the main force of international fashion. After the cooperation between the two parties, Color Star will give full play to the advantages of its international team and use 3D technology to create a virtual brand store for Unbounded Human. And with the in-depth cooperation, online sales and virtual clothing exclusive stores will be launched in the future. Members from all over the world will buy new Asian trendy clothing online and can also experience more virtual clothing by trying them out online, which will also enrich Color World with more cultural and fashion experience.

Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, pointed out: "Our Color World metaverse platform has a lot of business tracks, which will allow us to attract many companies to settle in. And with the continuous increase in the number of members, the merchants on the platform will start online sales and virtual product sales, step by step."

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

