Colorado Announces Results of AGM

TSX-V: CXO

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Colorado Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: CXO) ("Colorado", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 17, 2019. The number of shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting was just greater than 29% of Colorado's issued and outstanding common shares. All of the matters presented to shareholders for consideration and approval in the Company's Management Information Circular were approved with near-unanimous support. A brief list of the most important items of business conducted at the Meeting is as follows:

Election of Directors

The number of Directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five. The Directors nominated for the ensuing year include the re-election of Bryan Wilson, Cecil R. Bond, Michael Cathro and Fletcher Morgan. The shareholders approved the election of Joseph Mullin, the Company's President and CEO, to the Board of Directors. Alastair Still did not stand for re-election to the board of directors.

Colorado's CEO and director Joseph Mullin comments "Colorado would like to thank Mr. Still for his contributions over the past year and a half and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We look forward to continue working with Mr. Still and Newmont, as Newmont remains a large and supportive shareholder of Colorado."

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Colorado's auditor for the ensuing year or until their successor is appointed.

Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved the Company's Stock Option Plan, which the Company will file with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its approval pursuant to Exchange policies.

About Colorado

Colorado Resources Ltd. is exploring high-grade gold and copper in the Golden Triangle and the Toodoggone area of British Columbia. The portfolio includes the flagship Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located in the Red Chris mining district of the Golden Triangle neighbouring GT Gold's Tatogga property. Other properties include the KSP, North ROK, Kingpin, Heart Peaks and Sofia properties in British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Colorado does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

