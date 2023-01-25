Colorado Center for Clinical Excellence Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of the Colorado Center for Clinical Excellence (CCCE). Located in Denver, Colorado, they are a mental healthcare provider group devoted to feedback-informed treatment and research, providing psychotherapy and group therapy for individuals and couples, adults, and adolescents at two locations.

Founded by Jason Seidel, Psy. D., CGP, CCCE specializes in expert psychotherapy serving clients who have had limited success with previous therapy. "We serve those by working through a wide range of overwhelming or complicated experiences and challenges that prevent them from feeling good about their lives and themselves," explained Seidel.

Jason Seidel is a licensed psychologist, AGPA-certified group psychotherapist, and Director of CCCE, Previously, Dr. Seidel was a research psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health and served for 10 years as the research director for the International Center for Clinical Excellence. There, he worked at the forefront of integrating client feedback and clinician training to improve the effectiveness of psychotherapy. Seidel has worked in the field of psychotherapy outcomes measurement for over 20 years, serving on expert panels, training large organizations, and publishing numerous peer-reviewed research articles.

Seidel explained that it has become increasingly difficult for deeply skilled psychotherapists with expert knowledge to compete against sophisticated and well-funded competitors. He believes, "that ARC Health represents our best hope for world-class business support to underpin our clinical expertise so we can more effectively serve our clients whose futures, relationships, and lives are at stake."

Vince Morra, ARC Health CEO, says "CCCE makes a great addition, not only due to them expanding our presence into Colorado, but also, for their commitment in training and producing evidence-based therapists focused on achieving better outcomes."

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

ARC Health

Colorado Center for Clinical Excellence

Thurston Group

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorado-center-for-clinical-excellence-joins-arc-health-301730713.html

SOURCE ARC Health