Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence Announces New CEO

Denver, CO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence's Board of Directors has announced that Ingrid Johnson, DNP, MPP, RN, Coach-CTI, Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence's Senior Director of Operations and Policy, has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The Board of Directors is excited to have Dr. Johnson as our new President and CEO," said board chair Debbie Zuege. "Ingrid's experience in nursing public policy, education and coaching makes her a perfect fit, combined with her tenure and leadership experience that will serve The Center well."

As a senior member of the leadership team for the past seven years, Dr. Johnson made a significant contribution to the organization's overall success. Her leadership helped grow the Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence into the largest nursing workforce development and training program in the country. Prior to becoming CEO, Ingrid served as the Senior Director of Operations and Policy and was the Project Director for the Rural and Underserved APRN Initiative responsible for recruiting over 100 nurses from rural and underserved areas to return to school and become APRNs in the communities in which they live and work. She received a 2019 Colorado Nightingale award in recognition for her work.

Dr. Johnson has a Master's in public policy from the University of Denver, and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice with a focus on leadership and health innovation from Arizona State University. She is a regular presence at the Capitol when objective education on healthcare policy and nursing issues is requested. She is also an author for the recently published ANA book "Nurses Making Policy, from Bedside to Boardroom" and has been published in multiple peer reviewed professional publications. Additionally, Ingrid is one of the lead faculty for The Center on Communication and Conflict Resolution, teaches self-awareness courses around implicit bias, and is a trained professional coach with an added certification in teaching, facilitating, and coaching the EQ-i 2.0, a validated emotional intelligence tool.

The Colorado Center for Nursing Excellence is the only nursing-focused workforce organization in the state. Working alongside 175 clinical and educational partners, The Center improves Colorado's nursing workforce through 16 different programs and activities that provide training for more than 800 professionals annually. In recent years, The Center has expanded to serve an interdisciplinary and diverse workforce of nurses, nurse practitioners, physicians, pharmacists, dentists and more – throughout Colorado and across the country. Learn more at http://www.coloradonursingcenter.org.

