Colorado Company Creates Turnkey Solution To Assist Hemp Farmers Nationwide

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located just 45 minutes from landing at Denver International Airport, Hempology Partners is poised to offer soil-to-shelf solutions for industrial-scale hemp processing, manufacturing, enhancement and storage, as well as private and white-label goods.

The state-of-the-art facility, which is climate, ozone and humidity controlled, covers 60,000 square feet and can store up to 4 million pounds of hemp biomass super sacks. It also has 10 dock-high loading positions, along with 24/7 security and state of the are inventory management systems.

"We're pleased to offer an array of turnkey services, including seed and clones consulting, extraction, distillation, isolation, THC-free processing, enhancement, sales, storage, security, logistics and in house third-party laboratory testing," says Hempology Partners Information Officer on behalf of the partners.. "It is important to our mission to provide a one-stop-shop partnership for clients, whether they are farmers seeking assistance, new companies testing an idea, or an established business seeking to strengthen its production practices or product lines."

SERVICES/OPERATIONS

The company's practices are central to establishing trust and transparency in the hemp processing industry, while assisting farmers with developing the best practices, recording accurate genetics-related data, and mapping full traceability of hemp biomass. On the business side, companies can take advantage of additional services. For example, a third-party accredited laboratory is on-site, complete with a certificate of analysis (COA).

From industrialized harvests, the company can process hemp biomass into winterized crude and produce CBD distillate, THC-free distillate, CBD, CBN, and CBG-infused products. Hempology Partners uses the most up-to-date and state-of-the-art techniques, including cryo-ethanol extraction and three-stage molecular distillation, where winterized and decarboxylated crude can be successfully processed into THC Free distillate oil.

"Hempology Partners is a comprehensive facility for industrial-scale hemp," says Hempology Partners Information Officer on behalf of the partners."With the legalization of the 2018 Farm Bill, the production and interstate transfer of hemp has increased the demand for both hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products. We aim to propel the industrial hemp manufacturing efforts in order to confidently answer this call of new and existing clients."

SALE AND DISTRIBUTION CENTER

After the product leaves Hempology Partners, it then makes its way to the customer, typically larger retail brands needing the transparency, tracking and uninterrupted supply chain that is sought after.

The Hempology sales team offers an inviting lounge and showroom featuring different hemp product offerings in a comfortable business environment to service buyers and sellers from across the globe. This is a one stop shop environment and an exciting place to visit because all the production is in the same building in a secured-controlled environment.

To provide the highest level of security and transparency Hempology has partnered with Patriot Shield Security. The facility to the transport and storage of the hemp is under the guarded eye of Patriot Security. The hemp community now has access to a seamless option like never before.

Currently, Hempology Partners offers full-scale processing for up to 200,000 pounds of hemp biomass per month. As the company expands, it plans to fill 50 positions by the end of 2020 with the formation of more than 10 related and supporting companies. Expect the grand opening in Q1, 2020.

To learn more, visit us @hempologypartners.com or email info@hempologypartners.com

Quality, Consistency, Compliance

How can you guarantee that what you see is what you get? Without wide federal oversight, there is currently no way of really knowing what's inside your CBD (aside from testing it). That's why it's essential to ask questions.

Where does the CBD come from? Is it tested for heavy metals and pesticides? What does the manufacturer do to ensure the accuracy of their labels? Until regulations are in place, consumers must understand that not all CBD is created equally.

When in doubt, look for brands that source Hempology Partners ingredients, processes and the Hempology seal of chain of custody. In the meantime, we will continue to work with our partners to shed light on the CBD industry while advocating for both consumers and manufacturers.

SOURCE Hempology Partners