Colorado Technical University Intends to Commit 100 Percent of CARES Act Funds to Campus-Based Students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 16, 2020, Colorado Technical University announced that it intends to commit 100 percent of funds received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act directly to eligible Colorado campus-based students as it becomes available. The University is looking to relieve the financial burden of campus students impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis as they transition from CTU's physical campuses to online learning.

The Education Stabilization Fund, included in the CARES Act legislation, is targeted towards campus closures affected by COVID-19. Although the Act requires colleges and universities to distribute at least 50 percent of federal funds received directly to students for financial assistance, CTU has committed to providing 100 percent of the CARES Act funds it receives directly to current Colorado Springs and Aurora campus-based students to help relieve the financial burdens associated with transitioning to online learning.

CTU President, Andrew H. Hurst, shared, "We are fortunate as a University to have online learning capabilities available for our campus-based students. And we are happy to commit all available CARES Act funds for student financial assistance to help our students and their families as we face the COVID-19 public health situation together."

The University is working to finalize the details of how the federal funds will be distributed and remains committed to allocating the amounts received directly to CTU's Colorado campus-based students.

About Colorado Technical University

For 55 years, Colorado Technical University (CTU) has helped students fit a real-world education into their busy daily lives. With more than 100 degree programs and concentrations in which students can pursue a variety of degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral level. CTU provides flexible online classes, accessible through the University's Virtual Campus or the innovative CTU Mobile app. CTU also maintains two ground campus locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora, Colo. With the help of faculty and industry professionals, CTU has awarded over 109,000 degrees to traditional campus and online students since 1965. For more information about CTU, visit http://www.coloradotech.edu.

Colorado Technical University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. CTU cannot guarantee employment, salary or career advancement CTU is a member of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO). For more information, visit http://www.perdoceoed.com.

