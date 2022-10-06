|
06.10.2022 18:09:00
ColorComm Hosts Latinas in Media Dinner in Honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month
Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Maria Hinojosa, Alicia Menendez, Daniela Pierre-Bravo, Maria Teresa Kumar, Bianca Betancourt to serve on the Host Committee.
NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host the Latinas in Media Dinner on Thursday, October 6 at L'Avenue Restaurant in New York City bringing together Latinas in media, marketing, and business during a private invite-only dinner to celebrate the contributions and accomplishments of Latinas in the communications industry.
"We are excited to host the Latinas in Media Dinner, a first of its kind dinner, presented by ColorComm," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO of ColorComm. ColorComm represents all women of color, and it is important to continue highlighting the accomplishments, contributions, and impact Latinas have made on the communications and media industries, said Wesley Wilson.
The private dinner will bring together media hosts, journalists, anchors, correspondents, corporate executives and more.
The Latinas in Media Dinner is in partnership with Saks.
