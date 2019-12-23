NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Colorectal Cancer: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary



Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a cancer that occurs in the large intestine or large bowel (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2019).Most CRCs start as abnormal growths known as polyps on the inner lining of the colon or rectum.



Over time, some polyps may turn into cancer (American Cancer Society, 2018).Common symptoms of CRC are: blood in stool, stomach pain, aches or cramps that do not go away, weight loss, and a persistent change in bowel habit.



CRC screening tests help to find colorectal cancer at an early stage and/or remove pre-cancerous polyps in the colon or rectum (American Cancer Society, 2018).



Epidemiologists utilized country-specific cancer registries, national databases, and robust peer-reviewed journal articles to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of CRC in the 8MM.



The following data describes epidemiology of CRC. Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of CRC in the 8MM, from 827,242 cases in 2018 to 1,078,959 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 3.04% during the forecast period. The diagnosed prevalent cases of CRC in the 8MM are also expected to increase, from 5,307,305 cases in 2018 to 7,303,381 cases in 2028, at an AGR of 3.76% over the forecast period. CRC is more common in men than women and the risk of developing CRC increases with age. These trends are reflected in forecast for the diagnosed incident cases, with older age groups (ages ?65 years) contributing the highest proportion of the incident cases in the 8MM.



Scope

- The Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of CRC in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of CRC segmented by sex, and age (ages ?18 years) in these markets. - The diagnosed incident cases of CRC are further segmented by stage at diagnosis (stage I, II, III, and IV), by type of molecular markers (KRAS, NRAS, MET amplification, MSI-dMMR, HER2 amplification, NTRK gene fusion, and BRAF V600E), and sidedness (right-sided and left-sided). The report also includes diagnosed incident cases of CRC by population with curable synchronous liver metastases, five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of CRC, and all-time diagnosed prevalent cases of CRC.

- The colorectal cancer epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

- The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



