COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

COLTENE announces 2022 half-year results and outlook



28-Jun-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR COLTENE expects sales of between CHF 130 million and CHF 135 million for the first half (H1) of 2022. Growth remains stable in consumables sales and the order book for durable goods. Temporary supply chain constraints for components used in device manufacturing weighed on H1 sales and operating income. For full-year 2022, COLTENE expects total sales in line with prior-year performance and affirms its target of a 15% EBIT margin in the medium term. The COLTENE Group sees sustained strong demand for its products across its markets. However, there are signs already that COLTENE will not derive maximum benefit from this demand in H1 2022. Supply chain disruptions have been affecting some products, notably Infection Control devices. There is a shortage of electronic components, in particular. COLTENE is able to raise prices to pass on higher costs with a slight time lag. However, given the strong demand and a gradual normalization evident in supply chains, Group Management is confident about COLTENE's performance outlook for the second half (H2) of the year. When comparing H1 sales year-on-year, it is appropriate to bear in mind that the H1 2021 results were exceptionally strong. That period was defined by pandemic-related catch-up effects and, in Infection Control, by high-margin products. For H1 2022, the COLTENE Group expects sales of between CHF 130 million and CHF 135 million (H1 2021: CHF 143.5 million). Excluding the supply chain constraints, H1 2022 sales would be in line with the strong prior-year performance. The EBIT margin is expected to be in the range between 11%-12%, coming in below the very high margin achieved in H1 2021 (18.1%). COLTENE expects the supply chain constraints to be reduced in H2 2022 and H2 sales and profit to outperform both H1 2022 and H2 2021. At constant exchange rates, COLTENE expects full-year 2022 sales in line with 2021 figures and an EBIT margin trending toward the medium-term target of 15%. The outlook for full-year 2022 is clouded by uncertainties on account of the current state of the global economy. Detailed information on COLTENE's performance will be released on 5 August 2022 with the 2022 Half-Year Report.

For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,

phone +41 71 757 54 80, mobile +41 79 436 26 22, e-mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com Financial calender About COLTENE

COLTENE is an international developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland as well as own sales organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, Japan, China and India. Dentists, DSOs, dental clinics and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com. Contact

COLTENE Holding AG

Feldwiesenstrasse 20

9450 Altstätten, Switzerland

P + 41 71 757 53 00

investor@coltene.com

www.coltene.com

End of ad hoc announcement