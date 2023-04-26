|
26.04.2023 22:02:00
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2023 First Quarter 2023 Results
- Net income of $(14) million, or $(0.09) per common share
- Operating net income of $72 million, or $0.46 per common share1
- Successfully closed merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation and completed core systems conversion
- Consolidated asset balances increased $22 billion to $54 billion at quarter end
- Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $42 billion at quarter end
/PRNewswire/ --
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
$(0.09)
$0.46
$23.44
$15.12
Net loss per diluted common share
Operating earnings per diluted
Book value per common share
Tangible book value per common
CEO Commentary
"Today marks a historic moment for our franchise as we report results for Columbia Banking System and its subsidiary Umpqua Bank together as one company," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our first quarter results highlight a flexible balance sheet characterized by solid liquidity, a diversified loan portfolio, and a granular core deposit base. While purchase accounting adjustments such as the initial provision for credit losses and merger-related expenses impacted our reported results, I am pleased to announce we successfully completed our core systems conversion in March, keeping us on target to realize our cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter. It was a transformative quarter for our company, and I want to thank our associates for their tireless efforts helping customers and each other through the merger close and systems conversion."
–Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.
1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q22)
Net Interest
• Net interest income increased by $69 million or 23% on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to one month as a combined organization and the net favorable impact of higher interest rates.
• Net interest margin was 4.08%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter. Net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization.
Non-Interest
• Non-interest income increased by $20 million due primarily to a $16 million linked-quarter favorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.
• Non-interest expense increased by $148 million due to higher merger-related expenses and a higher expense run rate in March as a combined organization.
Credit Quality
• Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio as activity was otherwise de minimis.
• Provision expense of $106 million includes an $88 million initial provision related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loan balances. The remaining expense relates to changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.
• Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.14%.
Capital
• Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.0% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.9%.
• We expect the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks through income to meaningfully and consistently build capital and enhance flexibility in the coming quarters.
Notable items
• Purchase accounting fair value adjustments related to credit of $130 million and interest rates of $1.6 billion at closing on historical Columbia loans and securities.
• $116 million in merger-related expenses, including a $20 million charitable contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.
1Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
PERFORMANCE METRICS
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Return on average assets
(0.14) %
1.04 %
1.21 %
Return on average tangible common equity1
(2.09) %
13.53 %
13.66 %
Operating return on average assets1
0.74 %
1.24 %
1.03 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1
10.64 %
16.18 %
11.62 %
Net interest margin
4.08 %
4.01 %
3.14 %
Efficiency ratio - consolidated
79.71 %
57.24 %
59.02 %
Loan to deposit ratio
89.19 %
96.64 %
86.05 %
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in 000s, excl. per share data)
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Net interest income
$374,698
$305,479
$228,763
Provision for credit losses
$105,539
$32,948
$4,804
Non-interest income
$54,735
$34,879
$79,969
Non-interest expense
$342,818
$194,982
$182,430
Pre-provision net revenue 1
$86,615
$145,376
$126,302
Operating pre-provision net revenue1
$195,730
$167,094
$108,125
Earnings per common share - diluted 2
($0.09)
$0.64
$0.70
Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2
$0.46
$0.76
$0.60
Dividends paid per share 2
$0.35
$0.35
$0.35
BALANCE SHEET
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Total assets
$54.0B
$31.8B
$30.6B
Loans and leases
$37.1B
$26.2B
$23.0B
Total deposits
$41.6B
$27.1B
$26.7B
Book value per common share 2
$23.44
$19.18
$20.17
Tangible book value per share[1][2]
$15.12
$19.14
$20.11
Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2
$16.56
$22.44
$21.53
Organizational Update
On February 28, 2023, Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "our") completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia completed its core systems conversion on March 20, 2023, and branch consolidations are scheduled to occur through the second quarter of 2023.
Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $375 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $69 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $32 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, reflects one month of the combined company's larger balance sheet as well as the net favorable impact of higher interest rates.
Columbia's net interest margin was 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023, up 7 basis points from 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization and an approximate 10-basis point adverse impact from holding higher cash balances funded by borrowings beginning March 13, 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 55 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.32% for the first quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.33% for the month of March and 1.43% on March 31, 2023. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $55 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $20 million from the prior quarter. While results benefited from one month as a combined organization, the increase was primarily driven by a $16 million favorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity. A net fair value gain of $8.1 million in the first quarter compares to a net fair value loss of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $343 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $148 million from the prior quarter level. The increase reflects one month of the higher expense rate of the combined organization as well as a $104 million linked-quarter increase in merger-related expenses, which were $116 million in the first quarter, inclusive of a $20 million contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation that was outlined when the merger was announced in October 2021. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through March 31, 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $22.2 billion compared to $31.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the addition of historical Columbia balances at fair value on February 28, 2023, related intangible assets, and higher cash balances added in March that were funded by borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 billion relative to December 31, 2022. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $17.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing 33% of total assets, 43% of total deposits, and 121% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.
Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $6.1 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $6.2 billion of historical Columbia balances, which were categorized as available for sale at quarter end. The net unrealized loss on historical Columbia securities was eliminated as of February 28, 2023, as part of the reverse merger method of accounting, and these securities had a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $84 million as of March 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, our available for sale securities balance of $9.2 billion includes a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $397 million as historical UHC balances were not marked as part of the merger, and the net unrealized gain position associated with historical Columbia balances does not fully offset the net unrealized loss position related to the remainder of the consolidated portfolio. Held to maturity securities were $2.4 million at March 31, 2023, and represent investments in local community housing bonds; there is no unrealized loss associated with these balances.
Following the close of the merger, we restructured a portion of the historical Columbia securities portfolio during the first week of March by selling $1.2 billion of securities and purchasing $937 million of securities with the proceeds. The restructure transactions resulted in no gain or loss on the income statement. Purchases included agencies, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations with a projected average yield of 4.63%. The restructuring reduced the potential adverse impact to net interest income in a declining interest rate environment, which the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation reviews.
Gross loans and leases were $37.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $10.9 billion relative to December 31, 2022, due to the addition of $10.9 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "On an organic basis, loans were up just slightly during the first quarter, as drawdowns related to single-family home construction offset slight declines in commercial portfolio balances," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and enhanced disclosure related to our office portfolio.
Total deposits were $41.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $14.5 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $15.2 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening and the impact of inflation on customer spending," stated Mr. Nixon. "Declining balances with existing customers was the primary driver of the net reduction in deposits during the month of March and for the first quarter on an organic basis. We were pleased to see continued new account acquisition in March in both the consumer and commercial bank across all major product types." Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $315 million, or 1.21% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022. The $121 million increase in the allowance includes the addition of $26 million related to historical Columbia purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $5.8 million related to historical Columbia off balance sheet commitments, which were booked at the merger's close and did not affect the income statement. The provision for credit losses was $106 million for the first quarter of 2023, which includes an initial provision of $88 million for historical Columbia non-PCD loans. Outside the initial provision, the quarter's expense was driven almost entirely by changes between the November 2022 and February 2023 economic forecasts used in credit models, with a modest expense associated with the change in mix. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses, including a breakout of the aforementioned impacts of the merger.
Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio as bank charge-off activity was de minimis. As of March 31, 2023, non-performing assets were $76 million, or 0.14% of total assets, compared to $59 million, or 0.18% as of December 31, 2022. The $17 million linked-quarter increase primarily reflects the addition of historical Columbia balances.
Capital
As of March 31, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share increased to $23.44, compared to $19.18 at December 31, 2022, which was retrospectively restated under the reverse merger method of accounting. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects common shares issued and exchanged as a result of the merger and a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(300) million at March 31, 2023, compared to $(427) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $295 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $403 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share[3] decreased to $15.12, compared to $19.14 at December 31, 2023 as a result of $1.0 billion of goodwill and $710 million of core deposit intangible assets added through the merger.
Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.0% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 8.9% as of March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "While initial fair value marks drove the linked quarter decline in our regulatory capital ratios, we expect loan and investment securities discount accretion to contribute meaningfully to capital build over time," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.
Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information
Columbia's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
Columbia will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on April 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3ca3e280dadd437cafdf87ba3e2fcb28
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtad2627
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com
About Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
2 Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
TABLE INDEX
Page
Consolidated Statements of Operations
7
Consolidated Balance Sheets
7
Financial Highlights
9
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
9
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
11
Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets
12
Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses
13
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates
14
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity
14
Purchase Price Allocation
15
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
17
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$ 413,525
$ 322,350
$ 278,830
$ 234,674
$ 214,404
28 %
93 %
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
39,729
18,108
18,175
17,256
18,725
119 %
112 %
Exempt from federal income tax
3,397
1,288
1,322
1,369
1,372
164 %
148 %
Dividends
719
182
86
84
86
295 %
nm
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
18,581
10,319
5,115
2,919
1,353
80 %
nm
Total interest income
475,951
352,247
303,528
256,302
235,940
35 %
102 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
63,613
31,174
9,090
4,015
3,916
104 %
nm
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
406
323
545
66
63
26 %
nm
Borrowings
28,764
8,023
798
50
49
259 %
nm
Junior and other subordinated debentures
8,470
7,248
5,491
4,001
3,149
17 %
169 %
Total interest expense
101,253
46,768
15,924
8,132
7,177
117 %
nm
Net interest income
374,698
305,479
287,604
248,170
228,763
23 %
64 %
Provision for credit losses
105,539
32,948
27,572
18,692
4,804
220 %
nm
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
14,312
12,139
12,632
12,011
11,583
18 %
24 %
Card-based fees
11,561
9,017
9,115
10,530
8,708
28 %
33 %
Financial services and trust revenue
1,297
25
27
27
11
nm
nm
Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net
7,816
(1,812)
17,341
30,544
60,786
nm
(87) %
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
—
—
—
—
2
nm
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
2,416
284
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
nm
nm
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
940
1,531
1,525
1,303
2,337
(39) %
(60) %
BOLI income
2,790
2,033
2,023
2,110
2,087
37 %
34 %
Other income (loss)
13,603
11,662
(10,571)
785
(2,884)
17 %
nm
Total non-interest income
54,735
34,879
29,445
55,235
79,969
57 %
(32) %
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
136,092
107,982
109,164
110,942
113,138
26 %
20 %
Occupancy and equipment, net
41,700
34,021
35,042
34,559
34,829
23 %
20 %
Intangible amortization
12,660
1,019
1,025
1,026
1,025
nm
nm
FDIC assessments
6,113
3,487
3,007
2,954
4,516
75 %
35 %
Merger related expenses
115,898
11,637
769
2,672
2,278
nm
nm
Other expenses
30,355
36,836
28,957
27,421
26,644
(18) %
14 %
Total non-interest expense
342,818
194,982
177,964
179,574
182,430
76 %
88 %
(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes
(18,924)
112,428
111,513
105,139
121,498
(117) %
(116) %
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(4,886)
29,464
27,473
26,548
30,341
(117) %
(116) %
Net (loss) income
$ (14,038)
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
(117) %
(115) %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)
156,383
129,321
129,319
129,306
129,159
21 %
21 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)
156,383
129,801
129,733
129,673
129,693
20 %
21 %
(Loss) earnings per common share – basic (1)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
$ 0.71
(114) %
(113) %
(Loss) earnings per common share – diluted (1)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
$ 0.70
(114) %
(113) %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Quarter
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 555,919
$ 327,313
$ 321,447
$ 315,348
$ 307,144
70 %
81 %
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
3,079,266
967,330
1,232,412
687,233
2,358,292
218 %
31 %
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
76,532
72,959
72,277
75,347
78,966
5 %
(3) %
Available for sale, at fair value
9,249,600
3,196,166
3,136,391
3,416,707
3,638,080
189 %
154 %
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
2,432
2,476
2,547
2,637
2,700
(2) %
(10) %
Loans held for sale
49,338
71,647
148,275
228,889
309,946
(31) %
(84) %
Loans and leases
37,091,280
26,155,981
25,507,951
24,432,678
22,975,761
42 %
61 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(417,464)
(301,135)
(283,065)
(261,111)
(248,564)
39 %
68 %
Net loans and leases
36,673,816
25,854,846
25,224,886
24,171,567
22,727,197
42 %
61 %
Restricted equity securities
246,525
47,144
40,993
10,867
10,889
423 %
nm
Premises and equipment, net
375,190
176,016
165,305
165,196
167,369
113 %
124 %
Operating lease right-of-use assets
127,296
78,598
81,729
87,249
87,333
62 %
46 %
Goodwill
1,030,142
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Other intangible assets, net
702,315
4,745
5,764
6,789
7,815
nm
nm
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
178,800
185,017
196,177
179,558
165,807
(3) %
8 %
Bank owned life insurance
641,922
331,759
329,699
328,764
328,040
93 %
96 %
Deferred tax asset, net
351,229
132,823
128,120
70,134
39,051
164 %
nm
Other assets
653,904
399,800
385,938
389,409
408,497
64 %
60 %
Total assets
$ 53,994,226
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
70 %
76 %
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing
$ 17,215,781
$ 10,288,849
$ 11,246,358
$ 11,129,209
$ 11,058,251
67 %
56 %
Interest bearing
24,370,566
16,776,763
15,570,749
15,003,214
15,641,336
45 %
56 %
Total deposits
41,586,347
27,065,612
26,817,107
26,132,423
26,699,587
54 %
56 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
271,047
308,769
383,569
527,961
499,539
(12) %
(46) %
Borrowings
5,950,000
906,175
756,214
6,252
6,290
nm
nm
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
297,721
323,639
325,744
321,268
305,719
(8) %
(3) %
Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
108,066
87,813
87,870
87,927
87,984
23 %
23 %
Operating lease liabilities
140,648
91,694
95,512
101,352
101,732
53 %
38 %
Other liabilities
755,674
585,111
588,430
440,235
328,677
29 %
130 %
Total liabilities
49,109,503
29,368,813
29,054,446
27,617,418
28,029,528
67 %
75 %
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
5,788,553
3,450,493
3,448,007
3,445,531
3,443,266
68 %
68 %
Accumulated deficit
(603,696)
(543,803)
(580,933)
(619,108)
(651,912)
11 %
(7) %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(300,134)
(426,864)
(449,560)
(308,147)
(183,756)
(30) %
63 %
Total shareholders' equity
4,884,723
2,479,826
2,417,514
2,518,276
2,607,598
97 %
87 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 53,994,226
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
70 %
76 %
Common shares outstanding at period end (2)
208,429
129,321
129,320
129,318
129,269
61 %
61 %
Book value per common share (2)
$ 23.44
$ 19.18
$ 18.69
$ 19.47
$ 20.17
22 %
16 %
Tangible book value per common share (1),(2)
$ 15.12
$ 19.14
$ 18.65
$ 19.42
$ 20.11
(21) %
(25) %
Tangible equity - common (1),(2)
$ 3,152,266
$ 2,475,081
$ 2,411,750
$ 2,511,487
$ 2,599,783
27 %
21 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
6.03 %
7.77 %
7.66 %
8.34 %
8.49 %
(1.74)
(2.46)
nm = not meaningful
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Per Common Share Data: (5)
Dividends (5)
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
$ 0.35
0 %
0 %
Book value (5)
$ 23.44
$ 19.18
$ 18.69
$ 19.47
$ 20.17
22 %
16 %
Tangible book value (1),(5)
$ 15.12
$ 19.14
$ 18.65
$ 19.42
$ 20.11
(21) %
(25) %
Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5)
$ 16.56
$ 22.44
$ 22.13
$ 21.80
$ 21.53
(26) %
(23) %
Performance Ratios:
Efficiency ratio
79.71 %
57.24 %
56.07 %
59.12 %
59.02 %
22.47
20.69
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)
0.89 %
1.82 %
1.80 %
1.64 %
1.67 %
(0.93)
(0.78)
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
(0.14) %
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
(1.18)
(1.35)
Return on average common equity
(1.70) %
13.50 %
12.99 %
12.20 %
13.62 %
(15.20)
(15.32)
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
(2.09) %
13.53 %
13.02 %
12.23 %
13.66 %
(15.62)
(15.75)
Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)
Operating efficiency ratio (1)
53.46 %
52.01 %
51.72 %
58.27 %
62.02 %
1.45
(8.56)
Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)
2.01 %
2.10 %
2.12 %
1.66 %
1.43 %
(0.09)
0.58
Operating return on average assets (1)
0.74 %
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
(0.50)
(0.29)
Operating return on average common equity (1)
8.66 %
16.14 %
15.86 %
12.46 %
11.58 %
(7.48)
(2.92)
Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)
10.64 %
16.18 %
15.90 %
12.49 %
11.62 %
(5.54)
(0.98)
Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:
Yield on loans and leases
5.55 %
4.92 %
4.41 %
3.94 %
3.79 %
0.63
1.76
Yield on earning assets (2)
5.19 %
4.62 %
4.10 %
3.53 %
3.24 %
0.57
1.95
Cost of interest bearing deposits
1.32 %
0.77 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.55
1.22
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.82 %
1.05 %
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.77
1.64
Cost of total deposits
0.80 %
0.46 %
0.14 %
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.34
0.74
Cost of total funding (3)
1.16 %
0.65 %
0.23 %
0.12 %
0.11 %
0.51
1.05
Net interest margin (2)
4.08 %
4.01 %
3.88 %
3.41 %
3.14 %
0.07
0.94
Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets
4.33 %
3.62 %
3.04 %
5.71 %
8.92 %
0.71
(4.59)
Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets
80.96 %
85.32 %
84.54 %
80.91 %
76.85 %
(4.36)
4.11
Average loans and leases / Average total deposits
93.01 %
95.85 %
93.55 %
89.23 %
84.77 %
(2.84)
8.24
Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits
39.55 %
40.30 %
42.29 %
42.00 %
41.35 %
(0.75)
(1.80)
Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)
91.36 %
94.52 %
96.34 %
96.66 %
96.82 %
(3.16)
(5.46)
Select Credit & Capital Ratios:
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases
0.20 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
(0.02)
0.02
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
(0.04)
—
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.16 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
(0.03)
0.04
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
11.0 %
13.7 %
13.2 %
13.5 %
14.0 %
(2.70)
(3.00)
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)
8.9 %
11.0 %
10.7 %
11.0 %
11.4 %
(2.10)
(2.50)
(1)
See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(2)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(3)
Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.
(4)
Estimated holding company ratios.
(5)
Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq. Quarter
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$ 6,353,550
$ 3,894,840
$ 3,846,426
$ 3,798,242
$ 3,884,784
63 %
64 %
Owner occupied term, net
5,156,848
2,567,761
2,549,761
2,497,553
2,327,899
101 %
122 %
Multifamily, net
5,590,587
5,285,791
5,090,661
4,768,273
4,323,633
6 %
29 %
Construction & development, net
1,467,561
1,077,346
1,036,931
1,017,297
940,286
36 %
56 %
Residential development, net
440,667
200,838
205,935
194,909
195,308
119 %
126 %
Commercial:
Term, net
5,906,774
3,029,547
3,003,424
2,904,861
2,772,206
95 %
113 %
Lines of credit & other, net
2,184,762
960,054
914,507
920,604
871,483
128 %
151 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,746,267
1,706,172
1,669,817
1,576,144
1,484,252
2 %
18 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
6,187,964
5,647,035
5,470,624
5,168,457
4,748,266
10 %
30 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,870,002
1,631,965
1,565,094
1,415,722
1,250,702
15 %
50 %
Consumer & other, net
186,298
154,632
154,771
170,616
176,942
20 %
5 %
Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs
$ 37,091,280
$ 26,155,981
$ 25,507,951
$ 24,432,678
$ 22,975,761
42 %
61 %
Loans and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
16 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
17 %
Owner occupied term, net
14 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
10 %
Multifamily, net
15 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
19 %
Construction & development, net
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Residential development, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Commercial:
Term, net
16 %
12 %
12 %
12 %
12 %
Lines of credit & other, net
6 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
4 %
Leases & equipment finance, net
5 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Residential:
Mortgage, net
17 %
21 %
21 %
21 %
21 %
Home equity loans & lines, net
5 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
5 %
Consumer & other, net
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
1 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
% Change
($ in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$ 17,215,781
$ 10,288,849
$ 11,246,358
$ 11,129,209
$ 11,058,251
67 %
56 %
Demand, interest bearing
5,900,462
4,080,469
3,903,746
3,723,650
3,955,329
45 %
49 %
Money market
10,681,422
7,721,011
7,601,506
7,284,641
7,572,581
38 %
41 %
Savings
3,469,112
2,265,052
2,455,917
2,446,876
2,429,073
53 %
43 %
Time
4,319,570
2,710,231
1,609,580
1,548,047
1,684,353
59 %
156 %
Total
$ 41,586,347
$ 27,065,612
$ 26,817,107
$ 26,132,423
$ 26,699,587
54 %
56 %
Total core deposits (1)
$ 39,155,298
$ 25,616,010
$ 26,292,548
$ 25,619,500
$ 26,140,993
53 %
50 %
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
41 %
38 %
42 %
43 %
42 %
Demand, interest bearing
14 %
15 %
15 %
14 %
15 %
Money market
26 %
29 %
28 %
28 %
28 %
Savings
9 %
8 %
9 %
9 %
9 %
Time
10 %
10 %
6 %
6 %
6 %
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
(1)
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status:
Commercial real estate, net
$ 15,612
$ 5,011
$ 5,403
$ 5,514
$ 5,950
212 %
162 %
Commercial, net
42,301
25,691
18,652
12,645
12,415
65 %
241 %
Residential, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Consumer & other, net
—
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Total loans and leases on non-accrual status
57,913
30,702
24,055
18,159
18,365
89 %
215 %
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):
Commercial real estate, net
1
1
1
23
1
0 %
0 %
Commercial, net
151
7,909
5,143
3,311
8
(98) %
nm
Residential, net (1)
17,423
19,894
21,411
22,340
23,162
(12) %
(25) %
Consumer & other, net
140
134
152
196
111
4 %
26 %
Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
17,715
27,938
26,707
25,870
23,282
(37) %
(24) %
Total non-performing loans and leases
75,628
58,640
50,762
44,029
41,647
29 %
82 %
Other real estate owned
409
203
—
1,868
1,868
101 %
(78) %
Total non-performing assets
$ 76,037
$ 58,843
$ 50,762
$ 45,897
$ 43,515
29 %
75 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$ 78,641
$ 64,893
$ 53,538
$ 34,659
$ 42,409
21 %
85 %
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.21 %
0.25 %
0.21 %
0.14 %
0.18 %
(0.04)
0.03
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
0.20 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.18 %
(0.02)
0.02
Non-performing assets to total assets (1)
0.14 %
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
(0.04)
—
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 301,135
$ 283,065
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
$ 248,412
6 %
21 %
Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period
26,492
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)
106,498
30,580
28,542
18,787
5,696
248 %
nm
Charge-offs
Commercial real estate, net
—
(128)
—
(8)
—
nm
nm
Commercial, net
(19,248)
(14,721)
(9,459)
(9,035)
(7,858)
31 %
145 %
Residential, net
(248)
(53)
(4)
—
(167)
368 %
49 %
Consumer & other, net
(774)
(906)
(929)
(836)
(885)
(15) %
(13) %
Total charge-offs
(20,270)
(15,808)
(10,392)
(9,879)
(8,910)
28 %
127 %
Recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
58
163
123
73
25
(64) %
132 %
Commercial, net
3,058
2,708
2,842
2,934
2,545
13 %
20 %
Residential, net
124
24
249
216
173
417 %
(28) %
Consumer & other, net
369
403
590
416
623
(8) %
(41) %
Total recoveries
3,609
3,298
3,804
3,639
3,366
9 %
7 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
Commercial real estate, net
58
35
123
65
25
66 %
132 %
Commercial, net
(16,190)
(12,013)
(6,617)
(6,101)
(5,313)
35 %
205 %
Residential, net
(124)
(29)
245
216
6
328 %
nm
Consumer & other, net
(405)
(503)
(339)
(420)
(262)
(19) %
55 %
Total net charge-offs
(16,661)
(12,510)
(6,588)
(6,240)
(5,544)
33 %
201 %
Balance, end of period
$ 417,464
$ 301,135
$ 283,065
$ 261,111
$ 248,564
39 %
68 %
Reserve for unfunded commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$ 14,221
$ 11,853
$ 12,823
$ 12,918
$ 12,767
20 %
11 %
Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period
5,767
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
(959)
2,368
(970)
(95)
151
(140) %
nm
Balance, end of period
19,029
14,221
11,853
12,823
12,918
34 %
47 %
Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$ 436,493
$ 315,356
$ 294,918
$ 273,934
$ 261,482
38 %
67 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.23 %
0.19 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.04
0.13
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
17.80 %
20.86 %
36.61 %
36.84 %
37.78 %
(3.06)
(19.98)
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.11 %
1.07 %
1.08 %
(0.02)
0.05
ACL to loans and leases
1.18 %
1.21 %
1.16 %
1.12 %
1.14 %
(0.03)
0.04
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$ 54,008
$ 799
5.92 %
$ 110,850
$ 1,603
5.79 %
$ 286,307
$ 2,262
3.16 %
Loans and leases (1)
29,998,630
412,726
5.55 %
25,855,556
320,747
4.92 %
22,566,109
212,142
3.79 %
Taxable securities
4,960,966
40,448
3.26 %
3,042,044
18,290
2.40 %
3,659,145
18,811
2.06 %
Non-taxable securities (2)
437,020
4,068
3.72 %
200,825
1,571
3.13 %
234,186
1,726
2.95 %
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,605,081
18,581
4.69 %
1,095,854
10,319
3.74 %
2,618,528
1,353
0.21 %
Total interest-earning assets
37,055,705
$ 476,622
5.19 %
30,305,129
$ 352,530
4.62 %
29,364,275
$ 236,294
3.24 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets
623,042
5,298
8,407
Other assets
1,747,228
1,327,063
1,224,731
Total assets
$ 39,425,975
$ 31,637,490
$ 30,597,413
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 4,759,251
$ 9,815
0.84 %
$ 4,005,643
$ 5,372
0.53 %
$ 3,812,173
$ 498
0.05 %
Money market deposits
8,845,784
32,238
1.48 %
7,651,974
17,473
0.91 %
7,640,810
1,408
0.07 %
Savings deposits
2,686,388
556
0.08 %
2,345,564
226
0.04 %
2,405,958
205
0.03 %
Time deposits
3,205,128
21,004
2.66 %
2,100,803
8,103
1.53 %
1,753,880
1,805
0.42 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
19,496,551
63,613
1.32 %
16,103,984
31,174
0.77 %
15,612,821
3,916
0.10 %
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
281,032
406
0.59 %
354,624
323
0.36 %
486,542
63
0.05 %
Borrowings
2,352,715
28,764
4.96 %
796,414
8,023
4.00 %
6,313
49
3.16 %
Junior and other subordinated debentures
417,966
8,470
8.22 %
413,708
7,248
6.95 %
380,985
3,149
3.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
22,548,264
$ 101,253
1.82 %
17,668,730
$ 46,768
1.05 %
16,486,661
$ 7,177
0.18 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
12,755,080
10,870,842
11,007,034
Other liabilities
772,870
659,279
388,659
Total liabilities
36,076,214
29,198,851
27,882,354
Common equity
3,349,761
2,438,639
2,715,059
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 39,425,975
$ 31,637,490
$ 30,597,413
NET INTEREST INCOME
$ 375,369
$ 305,762
$ 229,117
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.37 %
3.57 %
3.06 %
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
4.08 %
4.01 %
3.14 %
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $354,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$ 3,587
$ 4,252
$ 10,515
$ 15,101
$ 16,844
(16) %
(79) %
Servicing
9,397
9,184
9,529
9,505
9,140
2 %
3 %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,881)
(4,986)
(4,978)
(4,961)
(5,347)
(2) %
(9) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,937)
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
40,149
(70) %
(107) %
MSR hedge gain (loss) (1)
2,650
(348)
(14,128)
—
—
nm
nm
Total
$ 7,816
$ (1,812)
$ 17,341
$ 30,544
$ 60,786
nm
(87) %
Closed loan volume for-sale
$ 131,726
$ 216,833
$ 396,979
$ 576,532
$ 649,122
(39) %
(80) %
Gain on sale margin
2.72 %
1.96 %
2.65 %
2.62 %
2.59 %
0.76
0.13
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 185,017
$ 196,177
$ 179,558
$ 165,807
$ 123,615
(6) %
50 %
Additions for new MSR capitalized
1,601
3,740
5,194
7,813
7,390
(57) %
(78) %
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(4,881)
(4,986)
(4,978)
(4,961)
(5,347)
(2) %
(9) %
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,937)
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
40,149
(70) %
(107) %
Balance, end of period
$ 178,800
$ 185,017
$ 196,177
$ 179,558
$ 165,807
(3) %
8 %
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$ 12,911,341
$ 13,020,189
$ 12,997,911
$ 12,932,747
$ 12,810,574
(1) %
1 %
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
1.38 %
1.42 %
1.51 %
1.39 %
1.29 %
(0.04)
0.09
(1)
MSR hedges were put in place during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Purchase Price Allocation(1)
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
February 28, 2023
Purchase price consideration
Total merger consideration
$ 2,337,632
Fair value of assets acquired:
Cash and due from banks
$ 274,587
Equity and other
1,288
Available for sale
4,516,574
Held to maturity
1,707,409
Loans held for sale
2,358
Loans and leases
10,884,106
Restricted equity securities
101,760
Premises and equipment
203,270
Other intangible assets
710,230
Deferred tax assets
253,481
Other assets
571,753
Total assets acquired
$ 19,226,816
Fair value of liabilities assumed:
Deposits
$ 15,193,474
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
70,025
Borrowings
2,294,360
Junior and other subordinated debentures
20,310
Other liabilities
341,157
Total liabilities assumed
$ 17,919,326
Net assets acquired
$ 1,307,490
Goodwill
$ 1,030,142
(1)
The estimates of fair value were recorded based on initial valuations available at February 28, 2023 (the "Merger Date") and these estimates, including initial accounting for deferred taxes, were considered preliminary as of March 31, 2023 and subject to adjustment for up to one year after the Merger Date.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Total shareholders' equity
a
$ 4,884,723
$ 2,479,826
$ 2,417,514
$ 2,518,276
$ 2,607,598
97 %
87 %
Less: Goodwill
1,030,142
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Less: Other intangible assets, net
702,315
4,745
5,764
6,789
7,815
nm
nm
Tangible common shareholders' equity
b
$ 3,152,266
$ 2,475,081
$ 2,411,750
$ 2,511,487
$ 2,599,783
27 %
21 %
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI)
$ (300,134)
(426,864)
(449,560)
(308,147)
(183,756)
(30) %
63 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI
c
$ 3,452,400
$ 2,901,945
$ 2,861,310
$ 2,819,634
$ 2,783,539
19 %
24 %
Total assets
d
$ 53,994,226
$ 31,848,639
$ 31,471,960
$ 30,135,694
$ 30,637,126
70 %
76 %
Less: Goodwill
1,030,142
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Less: Other intangible assets, net
702,315
4,745
5,764
6,789
7,815
nm
nm
Tangible assets
e
$ 52,261,769
$ 31,843,894
$ 31,466,196
$ 30,128,905
$ 30,629,311
64 %
71 %
Common shares outstanding at period end (1)
f
208,429
129,321
129,320
129,318
129,269
61 %
61 %
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
a / d
9.05 %
7.79 %
7.68 %
8.36 %
8.51 %
1.26
0.54
Tangible common equity ratio
b / e
6.03 %
7.77 %
7.66 %
8.34 %
8.49 %
(1.74)
(2.46)
Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI
c / e
6.61 %
9.11 %
9.09 %
9.36 %
9.09 %
(2.50)
(2.48)
Book value per common share (1)
a / f
$ 23.44
$ 19.18
$ 18.69
$ 19.47
$ 20.17
22 %
16 %
Tangible book value per common share (1)
b / f
$ 15.12
$ 19.14
$ 18.65
$ 19.42
$ 20.11
(21) %
(25) %
Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1)
c / f
$ 16.56
$ 22.44
$ 22.13
$ 21.80
$ 21.53
(26) %
(23) %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Non-Interest Income Adjustments
Gain on sale of debt securities, net
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 2
nm
(100) %
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
2,416
284
(2,647)
(2,075)
(2,661)
nm
nm
(Loss) gain on swap derivatives
(3,543)
(2,329)
4,194
7,337
7,047
52 %
(150) %
Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment
9,488
4,192
(26,397)
(15,210)
(21,049)
126 %
nm
Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(2,937)
(9,914)
16,403
10,899
40,149
(70) %
(107) %
MSR hedge gain (loss)
2,650
(348)
(14,128)
—
—
nm
nm
Total non-interest income adjustments
a
$ 8,074
$ (8,115)
$ (22,575)
$ 951
$ 23,488
nm
(66) %
Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
Merger related expenses
$ 115,898
$ 11,637
$ 769
$ 2,672
$ 2,278
nm
nm
Exit and disposal costs
1,291
1,966
1,364
442
3,033
(34) %
(57) %
Total non-interest expense adjustments
b
$ 117,189
$ 13,603
$ 2,133
$ 3,114
$ 5,311
nm
nm
Net interest income (1)
c
$ 375,369
$ 305,762
$ 287,933
$ 248,522
$ 229,117
23 %
64 %
Non-interest income (GAAP)
d
$ 54,735
$ 34,879
$ 29,445
$ 55,235
$ 79,969
57 %
(32) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(8,074)
8,115
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(199) %
(66) %
Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)
e
$ 46,661
$ 42,994
$ 52,020
$ 54,284
$ 56,481
9 %
(17) %
Revenue (GAAP) (1)
f=c+d
$ 430,104
$ 340,641
$ 317,378
$ 303,757
$ 309,086
26 %
39 %
Operating revenue (non-GAAP) (1)
g=c+e
$ 422,030
$ 348,756
$ 339,953
$ 302,806
$ 285,598
21 %
48 %
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
h
$ 342,818
$ 194,982
$ 177,964
$ 179,574
$ 182,430
76 %
88 %
Less: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
(117,189)
(13,603)
(2,133)
(3,114)
(5,311)
nm
nm
Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
i
$ 225,629
$ 181,379
$ 175,831
$ 176,460
$ 177,119
24 %
27 %
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
j
$ (14,038)
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
(117) %
(115) %
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(4,886)
29,464
27,473
26,548
30,341
(117) %
(116) %
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(18,924)
112,428
111,513
105,139
121,498
(117) %
(116) %
Provision for credit losses
105,539
32,948
27,572
18,692
4,804
220 %
nm
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
k
86,615
145,376
139,085
123,831
126,302
(40) %
(31) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(8,074)
8,115
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(199) %
(66) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
117,189
13,603
2,133
3,114
5,311
nm
nm
Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)
l
$ 195,730
$ 167,094
$ 163,793
$ 125,994
$ 108,125
17 %
81 %
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
j
$ (14,038)
$ 82,964
$ 84,040
$ 78,591
$ 91,157
(117) %
(115) %
Less: Non-interest income adjustments
a
(8,074)
8,115
22,575
(951)
(23,488)
(199) %
(66) %
Add: Non-interest expense adjustments
b
117,189
13,603
2,133
3,114
5,311
nm
nm
Tax effect of adjustments
(23,565)
(5,459)
(6,116)
(480)
4,576
332 %
nm
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
m
$ 71,512
$ 99,223
$ 102,632
$ 80,274
$ 77,556
(28) %
(8) %
nm = not meaningful
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Average assets
n
$ 39,425,975
$ 31,637,490
$ 30,668,177
$ 30,356,903
$ 30,597,413
25 %
29 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
623,042
5,298
6,343
7,379
8,407
nm
nm
Average tangible assets
o
$ 38,802,933
$ 31,632,192
$ 30,661,834
$ 30,349,524
$ 30,589,006
23 %
27 %
Average common shareholders' equity
p
$ 3,349,761
$ 2,438,639
$ 2,567,266
$ 2,584,836
$ 2,715,059
37 %
23 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
623,042
5,298
6,343
7,379
8,407
nm
nm
Average tangible common equity
q
$ 2,726,719
$ 2,433,341
$ 2,560,923
$ 2,577,457
$ 2,706,652
12 %
1 %
Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)
r
156,383
129,321
129,319
129,306
129,159
21 %
21 %
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)
s
156,383
129,801
129,733
129,673
129,693
20 %
21 %
Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Earnings-per-share - basic (1)
j / r
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
$ 0.71
(114) %
(113) %
Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)
j / s
$ (0.09)
$ 0.64
$ 0.65
$ 0.61
$ 0.70
(114) %
(113) %
Efficiency ratio
h / f
79.71 %
57.24 %
56.07 %
59.12 %
59.02 %
22.47
20.69
PPNR return on average assets
k / n
0.89 %
1.82 %
1.80 %
1.64 %
1.67 %
(0.93)
(0.78)
Return on average assets
j / n
(0.14) %
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
(1.18)
(1.35)
Return on average tangible assets
j / o
(0.15) %
1.04 %
1.09 %
1.04 %
1.21 %
(1.19)
(1.36)
Return on average common equity
j / p
(1.70) %
13.50 %
12.99 %
12.20 %
13.62 %
(15.20)
(15.32)
Return on average tangible common equity
j / q
(2.09) %
13.53 %
13.02 %
12.23 %
13.66 %
(15.62)
(15.75)
Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)
m / r
$ 0.46
$ 0.77
$ 0.79
$ 0.62
$ 0.60
(40) %
(23) %
Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)
m / s
$ 0.46
$ 0.76
$ 0.79
$ 0.62
$ 0.60
(39) %
(23) %
Operating efficiency ratio
i / g
53.46 %
52.01 %
51.72 %
58.27 %
62.02 %
1.45
(8.56)
Operating PPNR return on average assets
l / n
2.01 %
2.10 %
2.12 %
1.66 %
1.43 %
(0.09)
0.58
Operating return on average assets
m / n
0.74 %
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
(0.50)
(0.29)
Operating return on average tangible assets
m / o
0.75 %
1.24 %
1.33 %
1.06 %
1.03 %
(0.49)
(0.28)
Operating return on average common equity
m / p
8.66 %
16.14 %
15.86 %
12.46 %
11.58 %
(7.48)
(2.92)
Operating return on average tangible common equity
m / q
10.64 %
16.18 %
15.90 %
12.49 %
11.62 %
(5.54)
(0.98)
(1)
Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases interest income
a
$ 412,726
$ 320,747
$ 276,625
$ 231,932
$ 212,142
29 %
95 %
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)
b
11,832
387
789
1,069
1,432
nm
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c
3,806
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Adjusted loans and leases interest income
d=a-b-c
$ 397,088
$ 320,360
$ 275,836
$ 230,863
$ 210,710
24 %
88 %
Taxable securities interest income
e
40,448
18,290
18,261
17,340
18,811
121 %
115 %
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f
15,356
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income
g=e-f
$ 25,092
$ 18,290
$ 18,261
$ 17,340
$ 18,811
37 %
33 %
Non-taxable securities interest income (1)
h
4,068
1,571
1,651
1,721
1,726
159 %
136 %
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i
901
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)
j=h-i
$ 3,167
$ 1,571
$ 1,651
$ 1,721
$ 1,726
102 %
83 %
Interest income (1)
k
$ 476,622
$ 352,530
$ 303,857
$ 256,654
$ 236,294
35 %
102 %
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related
l=b+f+i
28,089
387
789
1,069
1,432
nm
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c
3,806
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Adjusted interest income (1)
m=k-l-c
$ 444,727
$ 352,143
$ 303,068
$ 255,585
$ 234,862
26 %
89 %
Interest-bearing deposits interest expense
n
63,613
31,174
9,090
4,015
3,916
104 %
nm
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o
(93)
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense
p=n-o
$ 63,706
$ 31,174
$ 9,090
$ 4,015
$ 3,916
104 %
nm
Interest expense
q
101,253
46,768
15,924
8,132
7,177
117 %
nm
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r
(150)
(57)
(57)
(57)
(57)
163 %
163 %
Adjusted interest expense
s=q-r
$ 101,403
$ 46,825
$ 15,981
$ 8,189
$ 7,234
117 %
nm
Net Interest Income (1)
t
$ 375,369
$ 305,762
$ 287,933
$ 248,522
$ 229,117
23 %
64 %
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related
u=l-r
27,939
330
732
1,012
1,375
nm
nm
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c
3,806
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Adjusted interest income (1)
v=t-u-c
$ 343,624
$ 305,432
$ 287,201
$ 247,510
$ 227,742
13 %
51 %
Average loans and leases
aa
29,998,630
25,855,556
24,886,203
23,550,796
22,566,109
16 %
33 %
Average taxable securities
ab
4,960,966
3,042,044
3,271,185
3,410,091
3,659,145
63 %
36 %
Average non-taxable securities
ac
437,020
200,825
212,847
220,327
234,186
118 %
87 %
Average interest-earning assets
ad
37,055,705
30,305,129
29,437,103
29,108,988
29,364,275
22 %
26 %
Average interest-bearing deposits
ae
19,496,551
16,103,984
15,350,390
15,308,058
15,612,821
21 %
25 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities
af
22,548,264
17,668,730
16,359,575
16,220,936
16,486,661
28 %
37 %
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
($ in thousands)
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Seq.
Year
Average yield on loans and leases
a / aa
5.55 %
4.92 %
4.41 %
3.94 %
3.79 %
0.63
1.76
Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)
b / aa
0.16 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.03 %
0.15
0.13
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)
c / aa
0.05 %
— %
— %
— %
— %
0.05
0.05
Adjusted average yield on loans and leases
d / aa
5.34 %
4.91 %
4.40 %
3.92 %
3.76 %
0.43
1.58
Average yield on taxable securities
e / ab
3.26 %
2.40 %
2.23 %
2.03 %
2.06 %
0.86
1.20
Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related
f / ab
1.26 %
— %
— %
— %
— %
1.26
1.26
Adjusted average yield on taxable securities
g / ab
2.00 %
2.40 %
2.23 %
2.03 %
2.06 %
(0.40)
(0.06)
Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)
h / ac
3.72 %
3.13 %
3.10 %
3.13 %
2.95 %
0.59
0.77
Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related
i / ac
0.84 %
— %
— %
— %
— %
0.84
0.84
Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)
j / ac
2.88 %
3.13 %
3.10 %
3.13 %
2.95 %
(0.25)
(0.07)
Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
k / ad
5.19 %
4.62 %
4.10 %
3.53 %
3.24 %
0.57
1.95
Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related
l / ad
0.31 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.30
0.29
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c / ad
0.04 %
— %
— %
— %
— %
0.04
0.04
Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)
m / ad
4.84 %
4.61 %
4.09 %
3.52 %
3.22 %
0.23
1.62
Average rate on interest-bearing deposits
n / ae
1.32 %
0.77 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.55
1.22
Less: Acquired deposit accretion
o / ae
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
—
—
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits
p / ae
1.33 %
0.77 %
0.23 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.56
1.23
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
q / af
1.82 %
1.05 %
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.77
1.64
Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)
r / af
— %
— %
— %
— %
— %
—
—
Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
s / af
1.82 %
1.05 %
0.39 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
0.77
1.64
Net interest margin (1)
t / ad
4.08 %
4.01 %
3.88 %
3.41 %
3.14 %
0.07
0.94
Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities accretion - rate related
u / ad
0.31 %
— %
0.01 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
0.31
0.29
Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related
c / ad
0.04 %
— %
— %
— %
— %
0.04
0.04
Adjusted net interest margin (1)
v / ad
3.73 %
4.01 %
3.87 %
3.40 %
3.12 %
(0.28)
0.61
(1)
Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(2)
Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.
(3)
The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-inc-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301808349.html
SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!