COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2023 First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Net income of $(14) million, or $(0.09) per common share
  • Operating net income of $72 million, or $0.46 per common share1
  • Successfully closed merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation and completed core systems conversion
  • Consolidated asset balances increased $22 billion to $54 billion at quarter end
  • Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $42 billion at quarter end

CEO Commentary

"Today marks a historic moment for our franchise as we report results for Columbia Banking System and its subsidiary Umpqua Bank together as one company," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our first quarter results highlight a flexible balance sheet characterized by solid liquidity, a diversified loan portfolio, and a granular core deposit base. While purchase accounting adjustments such as the initial provision for credit losses and merger-related expenses impacted our reported results, I am pleased to announce we successfully completed our core systems conversion in March, keeping us on target to realize our cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter. It was a transformative quarter for our company, and I want to thank our associates for their tireless efforts helping customers and each other through the merger close and systems conversion."

Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

 

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q22)





Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•  Net interest income increased by $69 million or 23% on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to one month as a combined organization and the net favorable impact of higher interest rates.


•  Net interest margin was 4.08%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter.  Net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization.





Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

•  Non-interest income increased by $20 million due primarily to a $16 million linked-quarter favorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.


•  Non-interest expense increased by $148 million due to higher merger-related expenses and a higher expense run rate in March as a combined organization.





Credit Quality

•  Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio as activity was otherwise de minimis.


•  Provision expense of $106 million includes an $88 million initial provision related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loan balances. The remaining expense relates to changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.


•  Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.14%.





Capital

•  Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.0% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.9%.


•  We expect the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks through income to meaningfully and consistently build capital and enhance flexibility in the coming quarters.





Notable items

•  Purchase accounting fair value adjustments related to credit of $130 million and interest rates of $1.6 billion at closing on historical Columbia loans and securities.


•  $116 million in merger-related expenses, including a $20 million charitable contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.


 

1Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA







PERFORMANCE METRICS

1Q23


4Q22


1Q22

Return on average assets

(0.14) %


1.04 %


1.21 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

(2.09) %


13.53 %


13.66 %

Operating return on average assets1

0.74 %


1.24 %


1.03 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

10.64 %


16.18 %


11.62 %

Net interest margin

4.08 %


4.01 %


3.14 %

Efficiency ratio - consolidated

79.71 %


57.24 %


59.02 %

Loan to deposit ratio

89.19 %


96.64 %


86.05 %







INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

1Q23


4Q22


1Q22

Net interest income

$374,698


$305,479


$228,763

Provision for credit losses

$105,539


$32,948


$4,804

Non-interest income

$54,735


$34,879


$79,969

Non-interest expense

$342,818


$194,982


$182,430

Pre-provision net revenue 1

$86,615


$145,376


$126,302

Operating pre-provision net revenue1

$195,730


$167,094


$108,125

Earnings per common share - diluted 2

($0.09)


$0.64


$0.70

Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2

$0.46


$0.76


$0.60

Dividends paid per share 2

$0.35


$0.35


$0.35







BALANCE SHEET

1Q23


4Q22


1Q22

Total assets

       $54.0B


       $31.8B


       $30.6B

Loans and leases

       $37.1B


       $26.2B


       $23.0B

Total deposits

       $41.6B


       $27.1B


       $26.7B

Book value per common share 2

$23.44


$19.18


$20.17

Tangible book value per share[1][2]

$15.12


$19.14


$20.11

Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2

$16.56


$22.44


$21.53

 

Organizational Update

On February 28, 2023, Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "our") completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia completed its core systems conversion on March 20, 2023, and branch consolidations are scheduled to occur through the second quarter of 2023.

Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $375 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $69 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $32 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, reflects one month of the combined company's larger balance sheet as well as the net favorable impact of higher interest rates.

Columbia's net interest margin was 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023, up 7 basis points from 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization and an approximate 10-basis point adverse impact from holding higher cash balances funded by borrowings beginning March 13, 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 55 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.32% for the first quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.33% for the month of March and 1.43% on March 31, 2023. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $55 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $20 million from the prior quarter. While results benefited from one month as a combined organization, the increase was primarily driven by a $16 million favorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity. A net fair value gain of $8.1 million in the first quarter compares to a net fair value loss of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $343 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $148 million from the prior quarter level. The increase reflects one month of the higher expense rate of the combined organization as well as a $104 million linked-quarter increase in merger-related expenses, which were $116 million in the first quarter, inclusive of a $20 million contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation that was outlined when the merger was announced in October 2021. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $22.2 billion compared to $31.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the addition of historical Columbia balances at fair value on February 28, 2023, related intangible assets, and higher cash balances added in March that were funded by borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 billion relative to December 31, 2022.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $17.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing 33% of total assets, 43% of total deposits, and 121% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.

Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $6.1 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $6.2 billion of historical Columbia balances, which were categorized as available for sale at quarter end. The net unrealized loss on historical Columbia securities was eliminated as of February 28, 2023, as part of the reverse merger method of accounting, and these securities had a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $84 million as of March 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, our available for sale securities balance of $9.2 billion includes a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $397 million as historical UHC balances were not marked as part of the merger, and the net unrealized gain position associated with historical Columbia balances does not fully offset the net unrealized loss position related to the remainder of the consolidated portfolio. Held to maturity securities were $2.4 million at March 31, 2023, and represent investments in local community housing bonds; there is no unrealized loss associated with these balances.

Following the close of the merger, we restructured a portion of the historical Columbia securities portfolio during the first week of March by selling $1.2 billion of securities and purchasing $937 million of securities with the proceeds. The restructure transactions resulted in no gain or loss on the income statement. Purchases included agencies, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations with a projected average yield of 4.63%. The restructuring reduced the potential adverse impact to net interest income in a declining interest rate environment, which the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation reviews.

Gross loans and leases were $37.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $10.9 billion relative to December 31, 2022, due to the addition of $10.9 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "On an organic basis, loans were up just slightly during the first quarter, as drawdowns related to single-family home construction offset slight declines in commercial portfolio balances," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and enhanced disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $14.5 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $15.2 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening and the impact of inflation on customer spending," stated Mr. Nixon. "Declining balances with existing customers was the primary driver of the net reduction in deposits during the month of March and for the first quarter on an organic basis. We were pleased to see continued new account acquisition in March in both the consumer and commercial bank across all major product types." Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $315 million, or 1.21% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022.  The $121 million increase in the allowance includes the addition of $26 million related to historical Columbia purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $5.8 million related to historical Columbia off balance sheet commitments, which were booked at the merger's close and did not affect the income statement. The provision for credit losses was $106 million for the first quarter of 2023, which includes an initial provision of $88 million for historical Columbia non-PCD loans. Outside the initial provision, the quarter's expense was driven almost entirely by changes between the November 2022 and February 2023 economic forecasts used in credit models, with a modest expense associated with the change in mix. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses, including a breakout of the aforementioned impacts of the merger.

Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio as bank charge-off activity was de minimis. As of March 31, 2023, non-performing assets were $76 million, or 0.14% of total assets, compared to $59 million, or 0.18% as of December 31, 2022. The $17 million linked-quarter increase primarily reflects the addition of historical Columbia balances.

Capital

As of March 31, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share increased to $23.44, compared to $19.18 at December 31, 2022, which was retrospectively restated under the reverse merger method of accounting. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects common shares issued and exchanged as a result of the merger and a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(300) million at March 31, 2023, compared to $(427) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $295 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $403 million at December 31, 2022.  Tangible book value per common share[3] decreased to $15.12, compared to $19.14 at December 31, 2023 as a result of $1.0 billion of goodwill and $710 million of core deposit intangible assets added through the merger.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.0% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 8.9% as of March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "While initial fair value marks drove the linked quarter decline in our regulatory capital ratios, we expect loan and investment securities discount accretion to contribute meaningfully to capital build over time," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports. 

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on April 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3ca3e280dadd437cafdf87ba3e2fcb28 
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtad2627
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com 

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
2 Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

 

TABLE INDEX


Page

Consolidated Statements of Operations

7

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

Financial Highlights

9

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

9

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

11

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

12

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

13

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

14

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

14

Purchase Price Allocation

15

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

17

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$      413,525


$      322,350


$      278,830


$      234,674


$      214,404


28 %


93 %

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

39,729


18,108


18,175


17,256


18,725


119 %


112 %

Exempt from federal income tax

3,397


1,288


1,322


1,369


1,372


164 %


148 %

Dividends

719


182


86


84


86


295 %


nm

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

18,581


10,319


5,115


2,919


1,353


80 %


nm

Total interest income

475,951


352,247


303,528


256,302


235,940


35 %


102 %

Interest expense:














Deposits

63,613


31,174


9,090


4,015


3,916


104 %


nm

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

406


323


545


66


63


26 %


nm

Borrowings

28,764


8,023


798


50


49


259 %


nm

Junior and other subordinated debentures

8,470


7,248


5,491


4,001


3,149


17 %


169 %

Total interest expense

101,253


46,768


15,924


8,132


7,177


117 %


nm

Net interest income

374,698


305,479


287,604


248,170


228,763


23 %


64 %

Provision for credit losses

105,539


32,948


27,572


18,692


4,804


220 %


nm

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

14,312


12,139


12,632


12,011


11,583


18 %


24 %

Card-based fees

11,561


9,017


9,115


10,530


8,708


28 %


33 %

Financial services and trust revenue

1,297


25


27


27


11


nm


nm

Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net

7,816


(1,812)


17,341


30,544


60,786


nm


(87) %

Gain on sale of debt securities, net





2


nm


(100) %

Gain (loss)  on equity securities, net

2,416


284


(2,647)


(2,075)


(2,661)


nm


nm

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

940


1,531


1,525


1,303


2,337


(39) %


(60) %

BOLI income

2,790


2,033


2,023


2,110


2,087


37 %


34 %

Other income (loss)

13,603


11,662


(10,571)


785


(2,884)


17 %


nm

Total non-interest income

54,735


34,879


29,445


55,235


79,969


57 %


(32) %

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

136,092


107,982


109,164


110,942


113,138


26 %


20 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

41,700


34,021


35,042


34,559


34,829


23 %


20 %

Intangible amortization

12,660


1,019


1,025


1,026


1,025


nm


nm

FDIC assessments

6,113


3,487


3,007


2,954


4,516


75 %


35 %

Merger related expenses

115,898


11,637


769


2,672


2,278


nm


nm

Other expenses

30,355


36,836


28,957


27,421


26,644


(18) %


14 %

Total non-interest expense

342,818


194,982


177,964


179,574


182,430


76 %


88 %

(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes

(18,924)


112,428


111,513


105,139


121,498


(117) %


(116) %

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(4,886)


29,464


27,473


26,548


30,341


(117) %


(116) %

Net (loss) income

$      (14,038)


$        82,964


$        84,040


$        78,591


$        91,157


(117) %


(115) %















Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

156,383


129,321


129,319


129,306


129,159


21 %


21 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

156,383


129,801


129,733


129,673


129,693


20 %


21 %

(Loss) earnings per common share – basic (1)

$          (0.09)


$           0.64


$           0.65


$           0.61


$           0.71


(114) %


(113) %

(Loss) earnings per common share – diluted (1)

$          (0.09)


$           0.64


$           0.65


$           0.61


$           0.70


(114) %


(113) %















(1)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.

Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$       555,919


$       327,313


$       321,447


$       315,348


$       307,144


70 %


81 %

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

3,079,266


967,330


1,232,412


687,233


2,358,292


218 %


31 %

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

76,532


72,959


72,277


75,347


78,966


5 %


(3) %

Available for sale, at fair value

9,249,600


3,196,166


3,136,391


3,416,707


3,638,080


189 %


154 %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,432


2,476


2,547


2,637


2,700


(2) %


(10) %

Loans held for sale

49,338


71,647


148,275


228,889


309,946


(31) %


(84) %

Loans and leases

37,091,280


26,155,981


25,507,951


24,432,678


22,975,761


42 %


61 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(417,464)


(301,135)


(283,065)


(261,111)


(248,564)


39 %


68 %

Net loans and leases

36,673,816


25,854,846


25,224,886


24,171,567


22,727,197


42 %


61 %

Restricted equity securities

246,525


47,144


40,993


10,867


10,889


423 %


nm

Premises and equipment, net

375,190


176,016


165,305


165,196


167,369


113 %


124 %

Operating lease right-of-use assets

127,296


78,598


81,729


87,249


87,333


62 %


46 %

Goodwill

1,030,142






nm


nm

Other intangible assets, net

702,315


4,745


5,764


6,789


7,815


nm


nm

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

178,800


185,017


196,177


179,558


165,807


(3) %


8 %

Bank owned life insurance

641,922


331,759


329,699


328,764


328,040


93 %


96 %

Deferred tax asset, net

351,229


132,823


128,120


70,134


39,051


164 %


nm

Other assets

653,904


399,800


385,938


389,409


408,497


64 %


60 %

Total assets

$  53,994,226


$  31,848,639


$  31,471,960


$  30,135,694


$  30,637,126


70 %


76 %

Liabilities:














 Deposits














Non-interest bearing

$  17,215,781


$  10,288,849


$  11,246,358


$  11,129,209


$  11,058,251


67 %


56 %

Interest bearing

24,370,566


16,776,763


15,570,749


15,003,214


15,641,336


45 %


56 %

  Total deposits

41,586,347


27,065,612


26,817,107


26,132,423


26,699,587


54 %


56 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

271,047


308,769


383,569


527,961


499,539


(12) %


(46) %

Borrowings

5,950,000


906,175


756,214


6,252


6,290


nm


nm

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

297,721


323,639


325,744


321,268


305,719


(8) %


(3) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

108,066


87,813


87,870


87,927


87,984


23 %


23 %

Operating lease liabilities

140,648


91,694


95,512


101,352


101,732


53 %


38 %

Other liabilities

755,674


585,111


588,430


440,235


328,677


29 %


130 %

Total liabilities

49,109,503


29,368,813


29,054,446


27,617,418


28,029,528


67 %


75 %

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

5,788,553


3,450,493


3,448,007


3,445,531


3,443,266


68 %


68 %

Accumulated deficit

(603,696)


(543,803)


(580,933)


(619,108)


(651,912)


11 %


(7) %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(300,134)


(426,864)


(449,560)


(308,147)


(183,756)


(30) %


63 %

Total shareholders' equity

4,884,723


2,479,826


2,417,514


2,518,276


2,607,598


97 %


87 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  53,994,226


$  31,848,639


$  31,471,960


$  30,135,694


$  30,637,126


70 %


76 %















Common shares outstanding at period end (2)

208,429


129,321


129,320


129,318


129,269


61 %


61 %

Book value per common share (2)

$          23.44


$          19.18


$          18.69


$          19.47


$          20.17


22 %


16 %

Tangible book value per common share (1),(2)

$          15.12


$          19.14


$          18.65


$          19.42


$          20.11


(21) %


(25) %

Tangible equity - common (1),(2)

$    3,152,266


$    2,475,081


$    2,411,750


$    2,511,487


$    2,599,783


27 %


21 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

6.03 %


7.77 %


7.66 %


8.34 %


8.49 %


(1.74)


(2.46)


(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data: (5)















Dividends (5)


$         0.35


$         0.35


$         0.35


$         0.35


$         0.35


0 %


0 %

Book value (5)


$       23.44


$       19.18


$       18.69


$       19.47


$       20.17


22 %


16 %

Tangible book value (1),(5)


$       15.12


$       19.14


$       18.65


$       19.42


$       20.11


(21) %


(25) %

Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5)


$       16.56


$       22.44


$       22.13


$       21.80


$       21.53


(26) %


(23) %
















Performance Ratios:















Efficiency ratio


79.71 %


57.24 %


56.07 %


59.12 %


59.02 %


22.47


20.69

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)


0.89 %


1.82 %


1.80 %


1.64 %


1.67 %


(0.93)


(0.78)

Return on average assets ("ROAA")


(0.14) %


1.04 %


1.09 %


1.04 %


1.21 %


(1.18)


(1.35)

Return on average common equity


(1.70) %


13.50 %


12.99 %


12.20 %


13.62 %


(15.20)


(15.32)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


(2.09) %


13.53 %


13.02 %


12.23 %


13.66 %


(15.62)


(15.75)
















Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)















Operating efficiency ratio (1)


53.46 %


52.01 %


51.72 %


58.27 %


62.02 %


1.45


(8.56)

Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)


2.01 %


2.10 %


2.12 %


1.66 %


1.43 %


(0.09)


0.58

Operating return on average assets (1)


0.74 %


1.24 %


1.33 %


1.06 %


1.03 %


(0.50)


(0.29)

Operating return on average common equity (1)


8.66 %


16.14 %


15.86 %


12.46 %


11.58 %


(7.48)


(2.92)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)


10.64 %


16.18 %


15.90 %


12.49 %


11.62 %


(5.54)


(0.98)
















Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:















Yield on loans and leases


5.55 %


4.92 %


4.41 %


3.94 %


3.79 %


0.63


1.76

Yield on earning assets (2)


5.19 %


4.62 %


4.10 %


3.53 %


3.24 %


0.57


1.95

Cost of interest bearing deposits


1.32 %


0.77 %


0.23 %


0.11 %


0.10 %


0.55


1.22

Cost of interest bearing liabilities


1.82 %


1.05 %


0.39 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.77


1.64

Cost of total deposits


0.80 %


0.46 %


0.14 %


0.06 %


0.06 %


0.34


0.74

Cost of total funding (3)


1.16 %


0.65 %


0.23 %


0.12 %


0.11 %


0.51


1.05

Net interest margin (2)


4.08 %


4.01 %


3.88 %


3.41 %


3.14 %


0.07


0.94

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets


4.33 %


3.62 %


3.04 %


5.71 %


8.92 %


0.71


(4.59)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets


80.96 %


85.32 %


84.54 %


80.91 %


76.85 %


(4.36)


4.11

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits


93.01 %


95.85 %


93.55 %


89.23 %


84.77 %


(2.84)


8.24

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits


39.55 %


40.30 %


42.29 %


42.00 %


41.35 %


(0.75)


(1.80)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)


91.36 %


94.52 %


96.34 %


96.66 %


96.82 %


(3.16)


(5.46)
















Select Credit & Capital Ratios:















Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases


0.20 %


0.22 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.18 %


(0.02)


0.02

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.14 %


0.18 %


0.16 %


0.15 %


0.14 %


(0.04)


Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases


1.18 %


1.21 %


1.16 %


1.12 %


1.14 %


(0.03)


0.04

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)


11.0 %


13.7 %


13.2 %


13.5 %


14.0 %


(2.70)


(3.00)

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)


8.9 %


11.0 %


10.7 %


11.0 %


11.4 %


(2.10)


(2.50)



See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

Estimated holding company ratios.

(5)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq. Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:














Commercial real estate:














Non-owner occupied term, net

$    6,353,550


$    3,894,840


$    3,846,426


$    3,798,242


$    3,884,784


63 %


64 %

Owner occupied term, net

5,156,848


2,567,761


2,549,761


2,497,553


2,327,899


101 %


122 %

Multifamily, net

5,590,587


5,285,791


5,090,661


4,768,273


4,323,633


6 %


29 %

Construction & development, net

1,467,561


1,077,346


1,036,931


1,017,297


940,286


36 %


56 %

Residential development, net

440,667


200,838


205,935


194,909


195,308


119 %


126 %

Commercial:














Term, net

5,906,774


3,029,547


3,003,424


2,904,861


2,772,206


95 %


113 %

Lines of credit & other, net

2,184,762


960,054


914,507


920,604


871,483


128 %


151 %

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,746,267


1,706,172


1,669,817


1,576,144


1,484,252


2 %


18 %

Residential:














Mortgage, net

6,187,964


5,647,035


5,470,624


5,168,457


4,748,266


10 %


30 %

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,870,002


1,631,965


1,565,094


1,415,722


1,250,702


15 %


50 %

   Consumer & other, net

186,298


154,632


154,771


170,616


176,942


20 %


5 %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$  37,091,280


$  26,155,981


$  25,507,951


$  24,432,678


$  22,975,761


42 %


61 %















Loans and leases mix:














Commercial real estate:














   Non-owner occupied term, net

16 %


15 %


15 %


15 %


17 %





   Owner occupied term, net

14 %


10 %


10 %


10 %


10 %





   Multifamily, net

15 %


20 %


20 %


20 %


19 %





Construction & development, net

4 %


4 %


4 %


4 %


4 %





Residential development, net

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Commercial:














Term, net

16 %


12 %


12 %


12 %


12 %





Lines of credit & other, net

6 %


4 %


4 %


4 %


4 %





Leases & equipment finance, net

5 %


6 %


6 %


6 %


6 %





Residential:














Mortgage, net

17 %


21 %


21 %


21 %


21 %





Home equity loans & lines, net

5 %


6 %


6 %


6 %


5 %





   Consumer & other, net

1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %


1 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %





 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)


Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Deposits:














Demand, non-interest bearing

$  17,215,781


$  10,288,849


$  11,246,358


$  11,129,209


$  11,058,251


67 %


56 %

Demand, interest bearing

5,900,462


4,080,469


3,903,746


3,723,650


3,955,329


45 %


49 %

Money market

10,681,422


7,721,011


7,601,506


7,284,641


7,572,581


38 %


41 %

Savings

3,469,112


2,265,052


2,455,917


2,446,876


2,429,073


53 %


43 %

Time

4,319,570


2,710,231


1,609,580


1,548,047


1,684,353


59 %


156 %

Total

$  41,586,347


$  27,065,612


$  26,817,107


$  26,132,423


$  26,699,587


54 %


56 %















Total core deposits (1)

$  39,155,298


$  25,616,010


$  26,292,548


$  25,619,500


$  26,140,993


53 %


50 %















Deposit mix:














Demand, non-interest bearing

41 %


38 %


42 %


43 %


42 %





Demand, interest bearing

14 %


15 %


15 %


14 %


15 %





Money market

26 %


29 %


28 %


28 %


28 %





Savings

9 %


8 %


9 %


9 %


9 %





Time

10 %


10 %


6 %


6 %


6 %





Total

100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %


100 %



















(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.

 


 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.


Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets


 (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over 
Year

Non-performing assets:














Loans and leases on non-accrual status:















Commercial real estate, net

$     15,612


$       5,011


$       5,403


$       5,514


$       5,950


212 %


162 %


Commercial, net

42,301


25,691


18,652


12,645


12,415


65 %


241 %


Residential, net






nm


nm


Consumer & other, net






nm


nm


Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

57,913


30,702


24,055


18,159


18,365


89 %


215 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):















Commercial real estate, net

1


1


1


23


1


0 %


0 %


Commercial, net

151


7,909


5,143


3,311


8


(98) %


nm


Residential, net (1)

17,423


19,894


21,411


22,340


23,162


(12) %


(25) %


Consumer & other, net

140


134


152


196


111


4 %


26 %


Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

17,715


27,938


26,707


25,870


23,282


(37) %


(24) %

Total non-performing loans and leases

75,628


58,640


50,762


44,029


41,647


29 %


82 %

Other real estate owned

409


203



1,868


1,868


101 %


(78) %

Total non-performing assets

$     76,037


$     58,843


$     50,762


$     45,897


$     43,515


29 %


75 %
















Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$     78,641


$     64,893


$     53,538


$     34,659


$     42,409


21 %


85 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.21 %


0.25 %


0.21 %


0.14 %


0.18 %


(0.04)


0.03

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.20 %


0.22 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.18 %


(0.02)


0.02

Non-performing assets to total assets (1)

0.14 %


0.18 %


0.16 %


0.15 %


0.14 %


(0.04)
















(1)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

 


Columbia Banking System, Inc.


Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses


(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)














Balance, beginning of period

$   301,135


$   283,065


$   261,111


$   248,564


$   248,412


6 %


21 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

26,492






nm


nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

106,498


30,580


28,542


18,787


5,696


248 %


nm

Charge-offs















Commercial real estate, net


(128)



(8)



nm


nm


Commercial, net

(19,248)


(14,721)


(9,459)


(9,035)


(7,858)


31 %


145 %


Residential, net

(248)


(53)


(4)



(167)


368 %


49 %


Consumer & other, net

(774)


(906)


(929)


(836)


(885)


(15) %


(13) %


Total charge-offs

(20,270)


(15,808)


(10,392)


(9,879)


(8,910)


28 %


127 %

Recoveries















Commercial real estate, net

58


163


123


73


25


(64) %


132 %


Commercial, net

3,058


2,708


2,842


2,934


2,545


13 %


20 %


Residential, net

124


24


249


216


173


417 %


(28) %


Consumer & other, net

369


403


590


416


623


(8) %


(41) %


Total recoveries

3,609


3,298


3,804


3,639


3,366


9 %


7 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries















Commercial real estate, net

58


35


123


65


25


66 %


132 %


Commercial, net

(16,190)


(12,013)


(6,617)


(6,101)


(5,313)


35 %


205 %


Residential, net

(124)


(29)


245


216


6


328 %


nm


Consumer & other, net

(405)


(503)


(339)


(420)


(262)


(19) %


55 %


Total net charge-offs

(16,661)


(12,510)


(6,588)


(6,240)


(5,544)


33 %


201 %

Balance, end of period

$   417,464


$   301,135


$   283,065


$   261,111


$   248,564


39 %


68 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments














Balance, beginning of period

$    14,221


$    11,853


$    12,823


$    12,918


$    12,767


20 %


11 %

Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

5,767






nm


nm

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(959)


2,368


(970)


(95)


151


(140) %


nm

Balance, end of period

19,029


14,221


11,853


12,823


12,918


34 %


47 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$   436,493


$   315,356


$   294,918


$   273,934


$   261,482


38 %


67 %















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.23 %


0.19 %


0.11 %


0.11 %


0.10 %


0.04


0.13

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.80 %


20.86 %


36.61 %


36.84 %


37.78 %


(3.06)


(19.98)

ACLLL to loans and leases

1.13 %


1.15 %


1.11 %


1.07 %


1.08 %


(0.02)


0.05

ACL to loans and leases

1.18 %


1.21 %


1.16 %


1.12 %


1.14 %


(0.03)


0.04















(1)

Includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022


March 31, 2022

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields
or Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$        54,008


$       799


5.92 %


$      110,850


$     1,603


5.79 %


$      286,307


$     2,262


3.16 %

Loans and leases (1)

29,998,630


412,726


5.55 %


25,855,556


320,747


4.92 %


22,566,109


212,142


3.79 %

Taxable securities

4,960,966


40,448


3.26 %


3,042,044


18,290


2.40 %


3,659,145


18,811


2.06 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

437,020


4,068


3.72 %


200,825


1,571


3.13 %


234,186


1,726


2.95 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,605,081


18,581


4.69 %


1,095,854


10,319


3.74 %


2,618,528


1,353


0.21 %

Total interest-earning assets

37,055,705


$ 476,622


5.19 %


30,305,129


$ 352,530


4.62 %


29,364,275


$ 236,294


3.24 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

623,042






5,298






8,407





Other assets

1,747,228






1,327,063






1,224,731





Total assets

$  39,425,975






$  31,637,490






$  30,597,413





INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$   4,759,251


$     9,815


0.84 %


$   4,005,643


$     5,372


0.53 %


$   3,812,173


$       498


0.05 %

Money market deposits

8,845,784


32,238


1.48 %


7,651,974


17,473


0.91 %


7,640,810


1,408


0.07 %

Savings deposits

2,686,388


556


0.08 %


2,345,564


226


0.04 %


2,405,958


205


0.03 %

Time deposits

3,205,128


21,004


2.66 %


2,100,803


8,103


1.53 %


1,753,880


1,805


0.42 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

19,496,551


63,613


1.32 %


16,103,984


31,174


0.77 %


15,612,821


3,916


0.10 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

281,032


406


0.59 %


354,624


323


0.36 %


486,542


63


0.05 %

Borrowings

2,352,715


28,764


4.96 %


796,414


8,023


4.00 %


6,313


49


3.16 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

417,966


8,470


8.22 %


413,708


7,248


6.95 %


380,985


3,149


3.35 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,548,264


$ 101,253


1.82 %


17,668,730


$   46,768


1.05 %


16,486,661


$     7,177


0.18 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

12,755,080






10,870,842






11,007,034





Other liabilities

772,870






659,279






388,659





Total liabilities

36,076,214






29,198,851






27,882,354





Common equity

3,349,761






2,438,639






2,715,059





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  39,425,975






$  31,637,490






$  30,597,413





NET INTEREST INCOME



$ 375,369






$ 305,762






$ 229,117



NET INTEREST SPREAD





3.37 %






3.57 %






3.06 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





4.08 %






4.01 %






3.14 %



(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. 

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $354,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. 

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:














Origination and sale

$       3,587


$       4,252


$     10,515


$     15,101


$     16,844


(16) %


(79) %

Servicing

9,397


9,184


9,529


9,505


9,140


2 %


3 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,881)


(4,986)


(4,978)


(4,961)


(5,347)


(2) %


(9) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,937)


(9,914)


16,403


10,899


40,149


(70) %


(107) %

MSR hedge gain (loss) (1)

2,650


(348)


(14,128)




nm


nm

Total

$       7,816


$      (1,812)


$     17,341


$     30,544


$     60,786


nm


(87) %















Closed loan volume for-sale

$    131,726


$    216,833


$    396,979


$    576,532


$    649,122


(39) %


(80) %

Gain on sale margin

2.72 %


1.96 %


2.65 %


2.62 %


2.59 %


0.76


0.13















Residential mortgage servicing rights:














Balance, beginning of period

$    185,017


$    196,177


$    179,558


$    165,807


$    123,615


(6) %


50 %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

1,601


3,740


5,194


7,813


7,390


(57) %


(78) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:














Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,881)


(4,986)


(4,978)


(4,961)


(5,347)


(2) %


(9) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,937)


(9,914)


16,403


10,899


40,149


(70) %


(107) %

Balance, end of period

$    178,800


$    185,017


$    196,177


$    179,558


$    165,807


(3) %


8 %















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$  12,911,341


$  13,020,189


$  12,997,911


$  12,932,747


$  12,810,574


(1) %


1 %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.38 %


1.42 %


1.51 %


1.39 %


1.29 %


(0.04)


0.09



(1)

MSR hedges were put in place during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Purchase Price Allocation(1)

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

February 28, 2023

Purchase price consideration





Total merger consideration



$                   2,337,632

Fair value of assets acquired:





Cash and due from banks

$                     274,587




Equity and other

1,288




Available for sale

4,516,574




Held to maturity

1,707,409




Loans held for sale

2,358




Loans and leases

10,884,106




Restricted equity securities

101,760




Premises and equipment

203,270




Other intangible assets

710,230




Deferred tax assets

253,481




Other assets

571,753




Total assets acquired

$                 19,226,816



Fair value of liabilities assumed:





Deposits

$                 15,193,474




Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

70,025




Borrowings

2,294,360




Junior and other subordinated debentures

20,310




Other liabilities

341,157




Total liabilities assumed

$                 17,919,326



Net assets acquired



$                   1,307,490

Goodwill



$                   1,030,142



(1)

The estimates of fair value were recorded based on initial valuations available at February 28, 2023 (the "Merger Date") and these estimates, including initial accounting for deferred taxes, were considered preliminary as of March 31, 2023 and subject to adjustment for up to one year after the Merger Date. 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a


$  4,884,723


$  2,479,826


$  2,417,514


$  2,518,276


$  2,607,598


97 %


87 %

Less: Goodwill



1,030,142






nm


nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net



702,315


4,745


5,764


6,789


7,815


nm


nm

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b


$  3,152,266


$  2,475,081


$  2,411,750


$  2,511,487


$  2,599,783


27 %


21 %

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI)



$   (300,134)


(426,864)


(449,560)


(308,147)


(183,756)


(30) %


63 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI

c


$  3,452,400


$  2,901,945


$  2,861,310


$  2,819,634


$  2,783,539


19 %


24 %

















Total assets

d


$   53,994,226


$   31,848,639


$   31,471,960


$   30,135,694


$   30,637,126


70 %


76 %

Less: Goodwill



1,030,142






nm


nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net



702,315


4,745


5,764


6,789


7,815


nm


nm

Tangible assets

e


$   52,261,769


$   31,843,894


$   31,466,196


$   30,128,905


$   30,629,311


64 %


71 %

Common shares outstanding at period end (1)

f


208,429


129,321


129,320


129,318


129,269


61 %


61 %

















Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / d


9.05 %


7.79 %


7.68 %


8.36 %


8.51 %


1.26


0.54

Tangible common equity ratio

b / e


6.03 %


7.77 %


7.66 %


8.34 %


8.49 %


(1.74)


(2.46)

Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI

c / e


6.61 %


9.11 %


9.09 %


9.36 %


9.09 %


(2.50)


(2.48)

Book value per common share (1)

a / f


$           23.44


$           19.18


$           18.69


$           19.47


$           20.17


22 %


16 %

Tangible book value per common share (1)

b / f


$           15.12


$           19.14


$           18.65


$           19.42


$           20.11


(21) %


(25) %

Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1)

c / f


$           16.56


$           22.44


$           22.13


$           21.80


$           21.53


(26) %


(23) %

















(1)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments
















Gain on sale of debt securities, net



$                   —


$                   —


$                   —


$                   —


$                     2


nm


(100) %

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net



2,416


284


(2,647)


(2,075)


(2,661)


nm


nm

(Loss) gain on swap derivatives



(3,543)


(2,329)


4,194


7,337


7,047


52 %


(150) %

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment



9,488


4,192


(26,397)


(15,210)


(21,049)


126 %


nm

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions



(2,937)


(9,914)


16,403


10,899


40,149


(70) %


(107) %

MSR hedge gain (loss)



2,650


(348)


(14,128)




nm


nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a


$             8,074


$          (8,115)


$        (22,575)


$                951


$          23,488


nm


(66) %

















Non-Interest Expense Adjustments
















Merger related expenses



$        115,898


$          11,637


$                769


$             2,672


$             2,278


nm


nm

Exit and disposal costs



1,291


1,966


1,364


442


3,033


(34) %


(57) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b


$        117,189


$          13,603


$             2,133


$             3,114


$             5,311


nm


nm

















Net interest income (1)

c


$        375,369


$        305,762


$        287,933


$        248,522


$        229,117


23 %


64 %

















Non-interest income (GAAP)

d


$          54,735


$          34,879


$          29,445


$          55,235


$          79,969


57 %


(32) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(8,074)


8,115


22,575


(951)


(23,488)


(199) %


(66) %

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e


$          46,661


$          42,994


$          52,020


$          54,284


$          56,481


9 %


(17) %

















Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d


$        430,104


$        340,641


$        317,378


$        303,757


$        309,086


26 %


39 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)  (1)

g=c+e


$        422,030


$        348,756


$        339,953


$        302,806


$        285,598


21 %


48 %

















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h


$        342,818


$        194,982


$        177,964


$        179,574


$        182,430


76 %


88 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


(117,189)


(13,603)


(2,133)


(3,114)


(5,311)


nm


nm

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i


$        225,629


$        181,379


$        175,831


$        176,460


$        177,119


24 %


27 %

















Net (loss) income (GAAP)

j


$        (14,038)


$          82,964


$          84,040


$          78,591


$          91,157


(117) %


(115) %

(Benefit) provision for income taxes



(4,886)


29,464


27,473


26,548


30,341


(117) %


(116) %

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes



(18,924)


112,428


111,513


105,139


121,498


(117) %


(116) %

Provision for credit losses



105,539


32,948


27,572


18,692


4,804


220 %


nm

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k


86,615


145,376


139,085


123,831


126,302


(40) %


(31) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(8,074)


8,115


22,575


(951)


(23,488)


(199) %


(66) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


117,189


13,603


2,133


3,114


5,311


nm


nm

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l


$        195,730


$        167,094


$        163,793


$        125,994


$        108,125


17 %


81 %

















Net (loss) income (GAAP)

j


$        (14,038)


$          82,964


$          84,040


$          78,591


$          91,157


(117) %


(115) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a


(8,074)


8,115


22,575


(951)


(23,488)


(199) %


(66) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b


117,189


13,603


2,133


3,114


5,311


nm


nm

Tax effect of adjustments



(23,565)


(5,459)


(6,116)


(480)


4,576


332 %


nm

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m


$          71,512


$          99,223


$        102,632


$          80,274


$          77,556


(28) %


(8) %
















(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)



Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average assets

n


$   39,425,975


$   31,637,490


$   30,668,177


$   30,356,903


$   30,597,413


25 %


29 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



623,042


5,298


6,343


7,379


8,407


nm


nm

Average tangible assets

o


$   38,802,933


$   31,632,192


$   30,661,834


$   30,349,524


$   30,589,006


23 %


27 %

















Average common shareholders' equity

p


$     3,349,761


$     2,438,639


$     2,567,266


$     2,584,836


$     2,715,059


37 %


23 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net



623,042


5,298


6,343


7,379


8,407


nm


nm

Average tangible common equity

q


$     2,726,719


$     2,433,341


$     2,560,923


$     2,577,457


$     2,706,652


12 %


1 %

















Weighted average basic shares outstanding  (1)

r


156,383


129,321


129,319


129,306


129,159


21 %


21 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  (1)

s


156,383


129,801


129,733


129,673


129,693


20 %


21 %

















Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Earnings-per-share - basic (1)

j / r


$         (0.09)


$            0.64


$            0.65


$            0.61


$            0.71


(114) %


(113) %

Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

j / s


$         (0.09)


$            0.64


$            0.65


$            0.61


$            0.70


(114) %


(113) %

Efficiency ratio

h / f


79.71 %


57.24 %


56.07 %


59.12 %


59.02 %


22.47


20.69

PPNR return on average assets

k / n


0.89 %


1.82 %


1.80 %


1.64 %


1.67 %


(0.93)


(0.78)

Return on average assets

j / n


(0.14) %


1.04 %


1.09 %


1.04 %


1.21 %


(1.18)


(1.35)

Return on average tangible assets

j / o


(0.15) %


1.04 %


1.09 %


1.04 %


1.21 %


(1.19)


(1.36)

Return on average common equity

j / p


(1.70) %


13.50 %


12.99 %


12.20 %


13.62 %


(15.20)


(15.32)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q


(2.09) %


13.53 %


13.02 %


12.23 %


13.66 %


(15.62)


(15.75)

















Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics
















Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)

m / r


$            0.46


$            0.77


$            0.79


$            0.62


$            0.60


(40) %


(23) %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

m / s


$            0.46


$            0.76


$            0.79


$            0.62


$            0.60


(39) %


(23) %

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g


53.46 %


52.01 %


51.72 %


58.27 %


62.02 %


1.45


(8.56)

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n


2.01 %


2.10 %


2.12 %


1.66 %


1.43 %


(0.09)


0.58

Operating return on average assets

m / n


0.74 %


1.24 %


1.33 %


1.06 %


1.03 %


(0.50)


(0.29)

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o


0.75 %


1.24 %


1.33 %


1.06 %


1.03 %


(0.49)


(0.28)

Operating return on average common equity

m / p


8.66 %


16.14 %


15.86 %


12.46 %


11.58 %


(7.48)


(2.92)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q


10.64 %


16.18 %


15.90 %


12.49 %


11.62 %


(5.54)


(0.98)



(1)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases interest income

a


$  412,726


$  320,747


$  276,625


$  231,932


$    212,142


29 %


95 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b


11,832


387


789


1,069


1,432


nm


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c


3,806






nm


nm

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c


$     397,088


$     320,360


$     275,836


$     230,863


$       210,710


24 %


88 %

















Taxable securities interest income

e


40,448


18,290


18,261


17,340


18,811


121 %


115 %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f


15,356






nm


nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f


$       25,092


$       18,290


$       18,261


$       17,340


$          18,811


37 %


33 %

















Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h


4,068


1,571


1,651


1,721


1,726


159 %


136 %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i


901






nm


nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i


$          3,167


$          1,571


$          1,651


$          1,721


$            1,726


102 %


83 %

















Interest income (1)

k


$     476,622


$     352,530


$     303,857


$     256,654


$       236,294


35 %


102 %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l=b+f+i


28,089


387


789


1,069


1,432


nm


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c


3,806






nm


nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c


$     444,727


$     352,143


$     303,068


$     255,585


$       234,862


26 %


89 %

















Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n


63,613


31,174


9,090


4,015


3,916


104 %


nm

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o


(93)






nm


nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o


$       63,706


$       31,174


$          9,090


$          4,015


$            3,916


104 %


nm

















Interest expense

q


101,253


46,768


15,924


8,132


7,177


117 %


nm

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r


(150)


(57)


(57)


(57)


(57)


163 %


163 %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r


$     101,403


$       46,825


$       15,981


$          8,189


$            7,234


117 %


nm

















Net Interest Income (1)

t


$     375,369


$     305,762


$     287,933


$     248,522


$       229,117


23 %


64 %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u=l-r


27,939


330


732


1,012


1,375


nm


nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c


3,806






nm


nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

v=t-u-c


$     343,624


$     305,432


$     287,201


$     247,510


$       227,742


13 %


51 %

















Average loans and leases

aa


29,998,630


25,855,556


24,886,203


23,550,796


22,566,109


16 %


33 %

Average taxable securities

ab


4,960,966


3,042,044


3,271,185


3,410,091


3,659,145


63 %


36 %

Average non-taxable securities

ac


437,020


200,825


212,847


220,327


234,186


118 %


87 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad


37,055,705


30,305,129


29,437,103


29,108,988


29,364,275


22 %


26 %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae


19,496,551


16,103,984


15,350,390


15,308,058


15,612,821


21 %


25 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af


22,548,264


17,668,730


16,359,575


16,220,936


16,486,661


28 %


37 %



(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) 

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3) 

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)




Quarter Ended


% Change

($ in thousands)



Mar 31, 2023


Dec 31, 2022


Sep 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa


5.55 %


4.92 %


4.41 %


3.94 %


3.79 %


0.63


1.76

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa


0.16 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.02 %


0.03 %


0.15


0.13

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa


0.05 %


— %


— %


— %


— %


0.05


0.05

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa


5.34 %


4.91 %


4.40 %


3.92 %


3.76 %


0.43


1.58

















Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab


3.26 %


2.40 %


2.23 %


2.03 %


2.06 %


0.86


1.20

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab


1.26 %


— %


— %


— %


— %


1.26


1.26

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab


2.00 %


2.40 %


2.23 %


2.03 %


2.06 %


(0.40)


(0.06)

















Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac


3.72 %


3.13 %


3.10 %


3.13 %


2.95 %


0.59


0.77

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac


0.84 %


— %


— %


— %


— %


0.84


0.84

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac


2.88 %


3.13 %


3.10 %


3.13 %


2.95 %


(0.25)


(0.07)

















Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad


5.19 %


4.62 %


4.10 %


3.53 %


3.24 %


0.57


1.95

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l / ad


0.31 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.02 %


0.30


0.29

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad


0.04 %


— %


— %


— %


— %


0.04


0.04

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad


4.84 %


4.61 %


4.09 %


3.52 %


3.22 %


0.23


1.62

















Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae


1.32 %


0.77 %


0.23 %


0.11 %


0.10 %


0.55


1.22

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae


— %


— %


— %


— %


— %



Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae


1.33 %


0.77 %


0.23 %


0.11 %


0.10 %


0.56


1.23

















Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af


1.82 %


1.05 %


0.39 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.77


1.64

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af


— %


— %


— %


— %


— %



Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af


1.82 %


1.05 %


0.39 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


0.77


1.64

















Net interest margin (1)

t / ad


4.08 %


4.01 %


3.88 %


3.41 %


3.14 %


0.07


0.94

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u / ad


0.31 %


— %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.02 %


0.31


0.29

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad


0.04 %


— %


— %


— %


— %


0.04


0.04

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad


3.73 %


4.01 %


3.87 %


3.40 %


3.12 %


(0.28)


0.61



(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) 

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3) 

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

 

