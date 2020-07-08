Columbia Business School Hosts the Great Debate "Government Debt and Deficit: Myth or Reality?"

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 14 July 2020, Columbia Business School will host the great debate: "Government Debt and Deficit: Myth or Reality?".

The live web program features Jared Bernstein, former chief economist and economic adviser to Vice President Joseph Biden in the Obama Administration and currently a Senior Fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and Paul B. Kazarian '81, CEO of Japonica Partners and the Kazarian Center for Public Financial Management.

The discussion will be moderated by Shivaram Rajgopal, Roy Bernard Kester and T.W. Byrnes Professor of Accounting and Auditing at Columbia Business School.

The increasing importance of this great debate rises in part from the United States federal, state, and local governments and most, if not all, advanced and emerging nations increasing their deficits to support their economies amid the global pandemic. One side argues that we will never dig ourselves out of this fiscal black hole. The other side argues that we need more stimulus, not less.

This featured webinar is part of Columbia Business School's "Leading through Crisis" series and is being presented in partnership with the Richard Paul Richman Center for Business, Law, and Public Policy. The program will be live streamed at 14 July 2020, 12:30 to 13:45 NYC time.

