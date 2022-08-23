Columbia Care Award-Winning Brand Triple Seven Arrives in Tenth Market

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced its Triple Seven brand has launched in Pennsylvania, bringing the brand’s total footprint to ten markets.

With its recently refreshed packaging look and feel, Triple Seven is now available in: Arizona, California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The Company anticipates the brand will be available in Utah, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. by Q4, pending regulatory approvals. Triple Seven boasts nearly a dozen forms, including whole flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The brand is available to wholesale partners across all ten markets.

"Triple Seven represents premium, high-quality cannabis and I think the proof is not only in the footprint we’re creating across the country but also in the awards we’re winning that are voted on by experts and popular vote alike,” said BJ Carretta, SVP of Brands, Columbia Care. "We are constantly working towards crafting and nurturing the cleanest, finest, and most consistent cannabis products across the country – which is evident in the final, award-winning products we’re giving to consumers.”

Most recently, the brand won multiple awards in High Times Magazine’s SoCal Cannabis Cup: People’s Choice Edition 2022, including second place in the Sativa Flower category (Super Boof) and third place in the Indica Flower category (Pancakes #7). In late 2021, the brand earned two awards from High Times Magazine’s Illinois Cannabis Cup and People’s Choice Awards, including first place for Best Hybrid Flower (Rainbow Runtz) and third place for Best Sativa Flower (Tropical Runtz). Also in 2021, Triple Seven won the WEEDCon Cup’s Best Hybrid Flower award (Peanut Butter Breath).

For more information about Triple Seven, visit www.triplesevencannabis.com.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information” or "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10 dated May 9, 2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005799/en/