Columbia Care Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”) announced today that, at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting”) of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders”) that was held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, all nine nominees for the board of directors of the Company were elected, the voting results of which are as follows:

the Meeting that were WITHHELD from voting Nicholas Vita 115,340,138 (96.14%) 4,632,880 (3.86%) Michael Abbott 112,854,970 (94.07%) 7,118,048 (5.93%) Frank Savage 114,522,688 (95.46%) 5,450,330 (4.54%) James A.C. Kennedy 118,891,321 (99.10%) 1,081,697 (0.90%) Jonathan P. May 119,079,350 (99.26%) 893,668 (0.74%) Jeff Clarke 119,069,317 (99.25%) 903,701 (0.75%) Alison Worthington 119,308,625 (99.45%) 664,393 (0.55%) Julie Hill 119,335,770 (99.47%) 637,248 (0.53%) Philip Goldberg 116,870,341 (97.41%) 3,102,677 (2.59%) Notes:

(1) Assuming conversion of all proportionate voting shares into common shares.

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Columbia Care Inc.

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

