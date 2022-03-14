Columbia Care Reports Preliminary Full Year 2021 Results; Announces Revised Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”) today announced preliminary results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. At this time, the Company is working to complete its first U.S. GAAP audit and will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 before U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, March 24, 2022. All financial information presented in this release is unaudited, in U.S. GAAP and in thousands of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and comparisons to prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

Full Year 2021 U.S. GAAP Preliminary Results

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 YoY Change Revenue $ 460,080 $ 179,503 156% Gross Profit $ 194,015 $ 62,143 212% Net Loss $ (146,853) $ (119,649) $ (27,204) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (63,698) $ (109,859) $ 46,161 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 57,852 $ (19,800) $ 77,652

Full Year 2021 IFRS Guidance and Preliminary Results

The following table represents a comparative between the Company’s preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2021 based on IFRS compared to the Company’s most recent 2021 guidance as issued on November 12, 2021:

Metric IFRS Guidance IFRS Preliminary Results Combined Revenue $470M - $485M $473.8M Combined Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-IFRS) (1) 46%+ 45.1% Combined Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $85M - $95M $85.1M [1] Excludes changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory sold for all periods presented,

as well as $7.7 million in 2021 related to the mark-up of inventory acquired in acquisitions.

With respect to the table above, Combined Revenue, Combined Adjusted Gross Margin and Combined Adjusted EBITDA include dispensary operations in Ohio. For the first six months of 2021, revenue includes Ohio dispensary operations prior to close of the CannAscend transaction.

See "Non-GAAP & Non-IFRS Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for more information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures.

U.S. GAAP Financial Reporting

Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company will prepare its financial statements, including all comparative figures, in compliance with U.S. GAAP instead of IFRS. Changes to comparative figures for prior periods reflect their presentation in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not a change in the Company's underlying performance as previously reported under IFRS.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measure is included in this press release and a further discussion of these items will be contained in our annual report on Form 10-K.

Non-GAAP & Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In this press release, Columbia Care refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin and to certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Combined Adjusted EBITDA and Combined Adjusted Gross Margin. These measures do not have any standardized meaning in accordance with U.S. GAAP or IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Columbia Care considers certain non-GAAP and non-IFRS measures to be meaningful indicators of the performance of its business. These measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and IFRS and may not be comparable to (and may be calculated differently by) other companies that present similar measures. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation from nor as a substitute for our financial information reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP and non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. These supplemental non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented. We also recognize that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP and non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of companies within our industry.

With respect to non-GAAP financial measures, the Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) income taxes; and (iii) interest expense and debt amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) goodwill impairment; (iii) fair value mark-up for acquired inventory (iv) acquisition and other non-core costs associated with our recent acquisitions, litigation expenses and COVID-19 expenses (v) fair value changes on derivative liabilities; (vi) impairment on disposal group; (vii) loss on conversion of convertible debt; (viii) earnout liability accrual; (ix) indemnification costs and (x) expenses relating to acquisition and settlement of pre-existing relationships. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as gross margin before the fair mark-up for acquired inventory. With respect to non-IFRS financial measures, the Company defines Combined Adjusted Gross Margin and Combined Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, before (i) net impact, fair value of biological assets and inventory sold; and (ii) impact of conversion for lease accounting from IFRS to U.S. GAAP.

The Company views these non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures as a means to facilitate management’s financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company’s historical operating results and comparison to competitors’ operating results. These non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP and IFRS financial measure may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depend upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts. Because non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, non-IFRS financial measures to their nearest comparable non-IFRS measures and GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures are included in this press release and a further discussion of some of these items will be contained in our annual report on Form 10-K.

TABLE 1 - REPORTED AND COMBINED REVENUE (in US $ thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Revenue, as reported $ 460,080 $ 179,503 CannAscend revenues 14,118 18,715 Eliminations (364) (309) Combined revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 473,834 $ 197,909 TABLE 2 - RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in US $ thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Gross profit, as reported $ 194,015 $ 62,143 CannAscend gross profit 5,747 7,411 Eliminations (174) (185) Combined gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 199,588 $ 69,369 Fair value mark-up for acquired inventory 7,663 3,111 Combined Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 207,251 $ 72,480 Impact on conversion of lease accounting from IFRS to US GAAP 6,311 3,629 Combined Adjusted gross profit (Non-IFRS) $ 213,562 $ 76,109 Combined Adjusted gross margin (Non-IFRS) 45.1% 38.5% Net loss $ (146,853) $ (119,649) Income tax expense 139 (16,197) Depreciation and amortization 53,002 19,651 Net interest and debt amortization 30,014 6,336 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (63,698) $ (109,859) Share-based compensation 25,018 29,805 Goodwill impairment 72,328 - Fair value mark-up for acquired inventory 7,663 3,111 Adjustments for acquisition and other non-core costs* 9,954 7,477 Fair value changes on derivative liabilities (13,286) 11,745 Impairment on disposal group 2,000 1,969 Loss on conversion of convertible debt 1,580 - Earnout liability accrual (59,362) 21,757 Indemnification costs - 14,195 Acquisition and settlement of pre-existing relationships 75,655 - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 57,852 $ (19,800) Impact on conversion of lease accounting from IFRS to US GAAP 24,248 15,662 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $ 82,100 $ (4,138) CannAscend Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Non-IFRS) 3,156 3,357 Eliminations (190) (124) Combined Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Non-IFRS) $ 85,066 $ (905)

Note: For the first six months of 2021, Combined Revenue includes Ohio dispensary operations prior to close of the CannAscend transaction, which was operating under MSA. CannAscend is fully integrated as of July 1, 2021.

