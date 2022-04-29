Columbia Care to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 16, 2022

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before U.S. financial markets open on Monday, May 16, 2022. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-844-283-2900 (US Callers) or 1-213-217-9431 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.col-care.com/ or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsdeznnb.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

Exemptive Relief Application in Relation to Shareholder Meeting to Approve Cresco Labs Transaction

In connection with the previously announced arrangement with Cresco Labs Inc., Columbia Care anticipates holding its special meeting of Columbia Care shareholders on or about June 14, 2022 to consider such transaction. In connection with the meeting, Columbia Care has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC”) to obtain an order from the OSC exempting Columbia Care from the requirements in subsection 8.1(1) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions to obtain minority approval for the transaction from the holders of each affected class of shares of Columbia Care, in each case voting separately as a class. If the OSC grants the order as set out in the application, the holders of Columbia Care common shares and proportionate voting shares will vote together as a single class for purposes of such minority approval. There is no guarantee that such exemptive relief will be granted.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

