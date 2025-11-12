Columbia Sportswear Aktie
WKN: 912855 / ISIN: US1985161066
|
12.11.2025 15:19:07
Columbia Sportswear Appoints Peter Bragdon And Joseph Boyle As Co-Presidents
(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM), Wednesday announced the appointment of Peter Bragdon and Joseph Boyle as co-presidents, effective November 12, 2025.
Under the new role, Bragdon will oversee all of the company's international businesses, the Mountain Hardwear brand, the prAna brand, and the SOREL brand, whereas Boyle will continue to supervise the company's Columbia brand, including the North America business.
Both will continue to report to Timothy Boyle who will retain the roles of Chairman and CEO of the company.
In the pre-market hours, COLM is trading at $52.52 on the Nasdaq.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Columbia Sportswear Co.
|45,40
|-0,87%