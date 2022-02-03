Columbia Sportswear Company Q4 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $156.96 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $95.76 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $1.13 billion from $0.92 billion last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $156.96 Mln. vs. $95.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.39 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q4): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.